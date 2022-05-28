In this Security Operations Fundamentals course you will gain an understanding of Security Pperations (SecOps) and the role it plays in protecting our digital way of life, for businesses and customers. You will focus on continuous improvement processes to collect high-fidelity intelligence, contextual data, and automated prevention workflows that quickly identify and respond to fast-evolving threats. The course also demonstrates how to leverage automation to reduce strain on analysts and execute the Security Operation Center’s (SOC) mission to identify, investigate, and mitigate threats.
Palo Alto Networks
The Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy equips students with leading-edge cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to protect their digital way of life and prepare for the many unfilled jobs in cybersecurity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Security Operations Fundamentals Module 1: Course Information
Security Operations Framework Module 2: Security Operations Center Elements and Processes
In this module students investigate cybersecurity design models that are used to establish Zero Trust reliance and and compliance with standards such as Payment Card Industry [PCI]. Hands-on practices focus on establishing security policies that define secure authentication and Zero Trust connectivity.
Security Operations Framework Module 3: Security Operations Infrastructure and Automation
Security Operations Framework Module 4: SOC Advanced Endpoint Protection
About the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate
The Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate prepares students for entry level careers in cybersecurity, with an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of Networking, Network Security, Cloud Security, and Security Operations related to Palo Alto Networks Technology and the cybersecurity industry as a whole.
