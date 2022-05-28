This course teaches dynamics, one of the basic mechanics subjects of Mechanical Engineering. Students would be able to organize their knowledge about force and motion, work-energy, impulse-momentum in view of Newton's 2nd law and its integration over time and displacement. The Engineering Dynamics consists of two parts: particle dynamics and rigid body dynamics. This is the first part of the dynamics: Particle dynamics class will consist of lecture videos, which are about 15 min length (or a bit longer). These contain a couple of practice problem solving. There will also be standalone homeworks that are not part of video lectures, and a final exam.
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
1-1 Week
Kinematics of particle in Cartesian, T-N, Polar coordinate and relative motion
1-2 Week
Kinematics of particle in Cartesian, T-N, Polar coordinate and relative motion
2-1 Week
Equations of motion of particle in linear motion
