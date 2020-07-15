Learner Reviews & Feedback for Particle Dynamics by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
4.5
stars
24 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
This course teaches dynamics, one of the basic mechanics subjects of Mechanical Engineering. Students would be able to organize their knowledge about force and motion, work-energy, impulse-momentum in view of Newton's 2nd law and its integration over time and displacement. The Engineering Dynamics consists of two parts: particle dynamics and rigid body dynamics. This is the first part of the dynamics: Particle dynamics class will consist of lecture videos, which are about 15 min length (or a bit longer). These contain a couple of practice problem solving. There will also be standalone homeworks that are not part of video lectures, and a final exam....