Learner Reviews & Feedback for Particle Dynamics by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

4.5
stars
24 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

This course teaches dynamics, one of the basic mechanics subjects of Mechanical Engineering. Students would be able to organize their knowledge about force and motion, work-energy, impulse-momentum in view of Newton's 2nd law and its integration over time and displacement. The Engineering Dynamics consists of two parts: particle dynamics and rigid body dynamics. This is the first part of the dynamics: Particle dynamics class will consist of lecture videos, which are about 15 min length (or a bit longer). These contain a couple of practice problem solving. There will also be standalone homeworks that are not part of video lectures, and a final exam....
By Arka B S

Jul 15, 2020

Great course

By Nurmatov I I

Aug 4, 2020

Super

By Andres F P A

Jul 27, 2020

Excellent! course of Particle Dynamics.

