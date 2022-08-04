About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Materials Science for Advanced Technological Applications Specialization
Intermediate Level

To be successful in this course, you should have a background in high school physics and/or chemistry.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The use of principles of the Fe-Fe3C phase diagrams to predict microstructures and properties of carbon steel alloys.

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Phase Diagrams

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Model System Fe-Fe3C and Phase Diagrams

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 4 readings
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Module 2: Model System Fe-Fe3C

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

Module 3: Phase Transformations

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 8 readings

