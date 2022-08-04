This course will explore higher-level details about phase diagrams, including the Fe-Fe3C phase diagram. We will use the Fe-Fe3C phase diagram to predict the possible phases and microstructures of a steel alloy based on its composition.
What you will learn
The use of principles of the Fe-Fe3C phase diagrams to predict microstructures and properties of carbon steel alloys.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Phase Diagrams
Module 1: Model System Fe-Fe3C and Phase Diagrams
Module 2: Model System Fe-Fe3C
Module 3: Phase Transformations
