In this course, we will look at phase diagrams and how they are used to determine the state of the material as a function of temperature and composition. We will also investigate how the microstructure and materials properties can be manipulated as a function of temperature and composition. A special focus will be on the eutectic phase diagram.
To be successful in this course, you should have a background in high school physics and/or chemistry.
The use of principles of phase diagrams to predict microstructures and properties of metals and alloys.
To be successful in this course, you should have a background in high school physics and/or chemistry.
Phase Diagrams I & II
Module 1: Diffusion and Its Mechanisms
Module 2: Eutectic Phase Diagrams
Module 3: Eutectic Microstructures
