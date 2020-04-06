Steel, ever-evolving material, has been the most preeminent of all materials since it can provide wide range of properties that can meet ever-changing requirements. In this course, we explore both fundamental and technical issues related to steels, including iron and steelmaking, microstructure and phase transformation, and their properties and applications.
Ferrous Technology IPohang University of Science and Technology
Pohang University of Science and Technology
POSTECH opened its doors in 1986 as the first research-oriented university in Korea to educate the brightest minds in the country and lead the transition of Korea’s higher education from dissemination to creation of knowledge. Since its establishment 30 years ago, POSTECH has taken on numerous challenges and innovations to revolutionize the culture of and raise the bar for scientific research in Korea. As such, the past three decades represent the proud history of POSTECH, which has marked a meaningful milestone in the community of higher education and science/engineering in Korea and has since grown into one of the top universities in Asia.
Introduction to iron and steels
This course introduces the very first history of iron and steel. You will learn from where iron came from to the first production of iron by human industry. Information on the basic concept of iron and steel will be covered.
Ferrous metallurgy and steel industry
This course explains the development of steel industry with the timeline on the history of iron and steel making processes. Information on the world production of steels and the importance of steel industry will also be treated.
Iron and steelmaking I: Ironmaking and raw materials
The next four courses cover the whole steel production process. This particular course covers the ironmaking from raw materials. Processes from the pretreatment of raw materials to the reaction inside the blast furnace are treated. Alternative ironmaking process to reduce the environmental problems will also be introduced.
Iron and steelmaking II: Pretreatment and BOF steelmaking
This course handles the steel making process which is converting the hot metal formed in the ironmaking process into steel. Hot metal pretreatment to decrease some of the impurities, and basic oxygen furnace (BOF) process to reach the required composition will be treated in detail. Related reactions and technics are also introduced.
The course contains a vital information about making steel an iron. But the accent of the teacher is a bit bad, anyway it's a great course
I think it is a great course, without hesitation, I will take the second part, the content is quite good, I would only prefer that the images with the casting animation were larger in general
If I say honestly this course was impressed me from all points of view. I am graduated with them who made this course through their hard and soul process. Again I wanna thanks to all professors.
I have finished my course and get a lot of knowledge about ferrous technology here in course i learned about steel making and their manufacturing process
