About this Course

5,485 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Pohang University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Introduction to iron and steels

18 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
2

Week 2

23 minutes to complete

Ferrous metallurgy and steel industry

23 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Iron and steelmaking I: Ironmaking and raw materials

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Iron and steelmaking II: Pretreatment and BOF steelmaking

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FERROUS TECHNOLOGY I

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder