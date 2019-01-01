Education 2005. Ph.D., Materials Science and Engineering, POSTECH, Korea 2000. M.S., Materials Science and Engineering, POSTECH, Korea 1998. B.S., Materials Science and Engineering, POSTECH, Korea Experience 2009-present: Assistant, Associate Professor, GIFT, POSTECH 2011-2011: Visiting Researcher, Technical Research Laboratories, POSCO 2009-2013: Assistant Professor, GIFT, POSTECH 2005-2009: Post-Doc. & Research Associate, CRCT, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal, Canada 2001-2002: Visiting Researcher, CRCT, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal, Canada 2000-2001: Visiting Researcher, CRCT, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal, Canada Specialty • Development of novel refining process of steel • Tramp elements refining for scrap recycling • Refining and alloy phase equilibria for high alloyed steel • Clean steel production • Physico-chemical properties of molten steel and slag • Solution modeling and thermodynamic database development - CALPHAD Selected Publications • “Inclusions Chemistry for Mn/Si Deoxidized Steels: Thermodynamic Predictions and Experimental Confirmations", Youn-Bae Kang and Hae-Geon Lee, ISIJ Int., 44(2004) 1006. • “FactSage Thermochemical Software and Databases - Recent Developments", Christopher Bale, Eve Belisle, Patrice Chartrand, Sergei Decterov, Gunnar Eriksson, Klaus Hack, In-Ho Jung, Youn-Bae Kang, Jacques Melancon, Arthur D. Pelton, Christian Robelin, and Stephan Petersen, Calphad, 33(2009) 295. • Experimental Investigation of Phase Equilibria and Thermodynamic Modeling of the CaO-Al2O3-CaS and the CaO-SiO2-CaS Oxysulfide Systems", Rongxun Piao, Hae-Geon Lee, and Youn-Bae Kang, Acta Mater., 61(2013) 683. • “A Reaction Mechanism between High Mn – High Al Steel and CaO-SiO2 Type Molten Mold Flux: Part II: Reaction Mechanism, Interface Morphology, and Al2O3 Accumulation in Molten Mold Flux”, Youn-Bae Kang, Min-Su Kim, Su-Wan Lee, Jung-Wook Cho, MinSeok Park, and Hae-Geon Lee, Metall. Mater. Trans. B, 44B(2013) 309. • “Evaporation Mechanism of Sn and SnS from liquid Fe - Part II: Residual Site and Evaporation Kinetics via Sn(g) and SnS(g)”, Sung-Hoon Jung, Youn-Bae Kang, Jeong-Do Seo, Joong-Kil Park, and Joo Choi, Metall. Mater. Trans. B, 46B(2015) 259.