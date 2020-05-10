Steel, ever-evolving material, has been the most preeminent of all materials since it can provide wide range of properties that can meet ever-changing requirements. In this course, we explore both fundamental and technical issues related to steels, including iron and steelmaking, microstructure and phase transformation, and their properties and applications.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Microstructure and phase transformation in steels I: Fundamentals
In the following 3 courses, microstructure and phase transformation in steels will be discussed in detail with specific examples. This course in particular, covers the basic terminology, general explanation on iron-carbon system and concepts you must know to understand the phase transformation of steels.
Microstructure and phase transformation in steels II: Non-equilibirum microstructure in steel
This course explains the non-equilibrium microstructure, and related displacive transformation in steels. Phenomenological theory on martensite transformation will be introduced, and other concepts such as Ms temperature and bainite microstructure will be covered as well.
Microstructure and phase transformation in steels III: Role of alloying elements in steels
Material design based on alloying is covered in this course. Role of alloying elements in steels with respect to the control of microstructure and mechanical properties will be discussed in detail. Influence of alloying elements on phase stability, transformation kinetics, and strengthening of steels is discussed.
Properties of steels and their applications I
In the following 3 courses, different types of steels will be introduced with their properties and applications. This course typically covers some of the first generation steels containing conventional low strength steels and HSLA (high strength low alloy) steels. Detailed explanation on the microstructures and related properties will be treated.
