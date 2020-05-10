About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Pohang University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Microstructure and phase transformation in steels I: Fundamentals

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min)
Week 2
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Microstructure and phase transformation in steels II: Non-equilibirum microstructure in steel

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min)
Week 3
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Microstructure and phase transformation in steels III: Role of alloying elements in steels

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min)
Week 4
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Properties of steels and their applications I

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min)

