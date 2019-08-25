DN
May 1, 2020
The course on Ferrous Technology II is very useful.\n\nThe presentation and teaching was good.\n\nThank you to the professors and coursera for offering a course on Ferrous Technology II
Mar 27, 2021
Well-researched and prepared. Highly recommended for those who want to become well-rounded on steels and many crucial underlying concepts in the world of metallic materials generally.
Aug 25, 2019
Not Liked way of teaching. A lot of syllabus and teaching just like reading.
Jul 14, 2019
Very informative!!!!!!!! Well surely watch it again and again and recommend to my other friends who want to understand more ferrous alloy. Make also for Nickel alloy. :)
May 2, 2019
Fantastic overview of the properties of ferrous alloys. It would be a bit challenging if it was your first introduction to the coursework, but as a review it is superb.
Feb 21, 2018
Great and in-dept details with reasonable step-by-step approaches. It may need some metallurgy backgrounds that might be already covered in Ferrous Technology I.
Aug 19, 2020
This course truly shows an insight to the ferrous technology concepts and made easy to understand
Apr 20, 2020
As a metallurgical engineer, this course gave me an insight in the microstructure evolution of a great variety of steels grades during heat treatment processes. Moreover it helped me expand my knowledge, understanding how some alloying elements affect some more advanced steel grades.
Nov 22, 2018
Thank you for such good lessons and well organised course!!! The course was really useful to clarify some questions I has about steel alloys. Also, the images and graphs presented were really good for understanding and visualising some of the explained concepts.
Nov 14, 2019
Awesome ! Especially perfect for the ones who have interests in the area of automotive industry. Unfortunately, course kinda didn't meet my desire as my profession is shipyard and marine engineering. That can only be the drawback for me which is minor.
Nov 1, 2020
This is a cource bealtifully made on an easy to understand teaching pace. really liked the way they have explained the history and basics of ferrous technology.
Jun 10, 2020
The course structure is designed to cover very important and relevant topics in a very comprehensive manner.
There could be more number of tests.
Aug 2, 2020
El curso me fue realizado con una didáctica muy concreta y la selección de cada módulo me pareció la correcta. Muy bien explicado.
Jul 30, 2020
Its a really great course for students who want an insight in domains like material science and metallurgy(focused on Steel).
Jun 21, 2020
This course was awesome. It has further expanded my knowledge about Iron and Steel. Thanks to everyone who made this happen.
Jun 21, 2020
The course was exceptionally well defined and learnable. I can relate everything learned by this course at industrial level.
Jun 22, 2020
This course is very useful. I learned a lot. It provides you with an essential overview through the whole steel technology.
May 17, 2020
Regarding alloy steels, very nicely explained. Very interesting and loved the inputs. thank you to the all great teachers.
Jul 19, 2020
It contains very important information and a lot of it .it is good to remembering what I've studied in university before.
Sep 30, 2020
Absolutely gorgeous course that having huge knowledge about the management and manufacturing of ferrous technology
Sep 16, 2020
This is a great course. It has expanded my knowledge in the mechanical properties and application of steel alloys.
Nov 15, 2020
Very interesting tour through the world of steels. Consider adding a 4-5 part in-depth specialization to it!
Apr 27, 2021
It's great option for student who desired to get deeper knowledge about ferrous alloys especially steels
May 11, 2020
Absolutely Useful !!!!!!!! really very informative. All the information is explained in very neatly.
May 19, 2020
Great Work
I will be glad to see the same course with the Gold Metal and Diamond Study!!!!!!