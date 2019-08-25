Chevron Left
Steel, ever-evolving material, has been the most preeminent of all materials since it can provide wide range of properties that can meet ever-changing requirements. In this course, we explore both fundamental and technical issues related to steels, including iron and steelmaking, microstructure and phase transformation, and their properties and applications....

DN

May 1, 2020

The course on Ferrous Technology II is very useful.\n\nThe presentation and teaching was good.\n\nThank you to the professors and coursera for offering a course on Ferrous Technology II

AB

Mar 27, 2021

Well-researched and prepared. Highly recommended for those who want to become well-rounded on steels and many crucial underlying concepts in the world of metallic materials generally.

By FAIZAN A

Aug 25, 2019

Not Liked way of teaching. A lot of syllabus and teaching just like reading.

By AbdelRahman B

Mar 28, 2021

Well-researched and prepared. Highly recommended for those who want to become well-rounded on steels and many crucial underlying concepts in the world of metallic materials generally.

By DINAKAR N

May 2, 2020

The course on Ferrous Technology II is very useful.

The presentation and teaching was good.

Thank you to the professors and coursera for offering a course on Ferrous Technology II

By Perry M

Jul 14, 2019

Very informative!!!!!!!! Well surely watch it again and again and recommend to my other friends who want to understand more ferrous alloy. Make also for Nickel alloy. :)

By Erik M

May 2, 2019

Fantastic overview of the properties of ferrous alloys. It would be a bit challenging if it was your first introduction to the coursework, but as a review it is superb.

By Pan G P

Feb 21, 2018

Great and in-dept details with reasonable step-by-step approaches. It may need some metallurgy backgrounds that might be already covered in Ferrous Technology I.

By MOHAMED M P

Aug 19, 2020

This course truly shows an insight to the ferrous technology concepts and made easy to understand

By Spyridon C

Apr 20, 2020

As a metallurgical engineer, this course gave me an insight in the microstructure evolution of a great variety of steels grades during heat treatment processes. Moreover it helped me expand my knowledge, understanding how some alloying elements affect some more advanced steel grades.

By Claudia Z

Nov 22, 2018

Thank you for such good lessons and well organised course!!! The course was really useful to clarify some questions I has about steel alloys. Also, the images and graphs presented were really good for understanding and visualising some of the explained concepts.

By Ercan T

Nov 14, 2019

Awesome ! Especially perfect for the ones who have interests in the area of automotive industry. Unfortunately, course kinda didn't meet my desire as my profession is shipyard and marine engineering. That can only be the drawback for me which is minor.

By Sambit T

Nov 1, 2020

This is a cource bealtifully made on an easy to understand teaching pace. really liked the way they have explained the history and basics of ferrous technology.

By Lidiya P K

Jun 10, 2020

The course structure is designed to cover very important and relevant topics in a very comprehensive manner.

There could be more number of tests.

By M L A E

Aug 2, 2020

El curso me fue realizado con una didáctica muy concreta y la selección de cada módulo me pareció la correcta. Muy bien explicado.

By Yuvraj T

Jul 30, 2020

Its a really great course for students who want an insight in domains like material science and metallurgy(focused on Steel).

By Etemire C E O

Jun 21, 2020

This course was awesome. It has further expanded my knowledge about Iron and Steel. Thanks to everyone who made this happen.

By Hepin g

Jun 21, 2020

The course was exceptionally well defined and learnable. I can relate everything learned by this course at industrial level.

By Hussain D

Jun 22, 2020

This course is very useful. I learned a lot. It provides you with an essential overview through the whole steel technology.

By Dr. J J

May 17, 2020

Regarding alloy steels, very nicely explained. Very interesting and loved the inputs. thank you to the all great teachers.

By Farouk A

Jul 19, 2020

It contains very important information and a lot of it .it is good to remembering what I've studied in university before.

By Atif E

Sep 30, 2020

Absolutely gorgeous course that having huge knowledge about the management and manufacturing of ferrous technology

By Bonginkosi S

Sep 16, 2020

This is a great course. It has expanded my knowledge in the mechanical properties and application of steel alloys.

By Tassilo S

Nov 15, 2020

Very interesting tour through the world of steels. Consider adding a 4-5 part in-depth specialization to it!

By Gardin M A S

Apr 27, 2021

It's great option for student who desired to get deeper knowledge about ferrous alloys especially steels

By VAISHNAVI C B

May 11, 2020

Absolutely Useful !!!!!!!! really very informative. All the information is explained in very neatly.

By YASH N S

May 19, 2020

Great Work

I will be glad to see the same course with the Gold Metal and Diamond Study!!!!!!

