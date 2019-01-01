Profile

Kim, Nack Joon

Professor

Bio

Education 1981. Ph.D., Materials Science University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA 1977. M.S., Metallurgical Engineering Seoul National University, Korea 1975. B.S., Metallurgical Engineering Seoul National University, Korea Experience 2012-Present: Editor, Scripta Materialia 2010: President, Korean Institute of Metals and Materials 2009-Present: Professor, Microstructure Control Laboratory, GIFT, POSTECH 2003-2006: Seah Chair Professor (1st Chair Professor at POSTECH) 2002-2003: Visiting Scholar, Naval Air Warfare Center, USA 1994-2003: Director, Center for Advanced Aerospace Materials, (National Engineering Research Center of Excellence consisting of 20 faculty and 200 staffs from 17 Universities) 1989-2009: Professor, Dept. of Materials Science and Engineering, POSTECH 1985-1989: Group Leader, Metals and Ceramics Laboratory, Allied Signal Inc., Morristown, NJ, USA 1982-1984: Assistant Professor of Materials Science, University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY, USA 1981-1982: Postdoctoral Research Associate, Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, Berkeley, CA, USA 1981-1982: Postdoctoral Research Associate, Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, Berkeley, CA, USA Specialty - Alloy Design: Mg alloys, Amorphous alloys, Steel. - Phase Transformation - Electron Microscopy Selected Publications -Fe-Al-Mn-C lightweight structural alloys: a review on the microstructures and mechanical properties -Brittle intermetallic compound makes ultrastrong low-density steel with large ductility -Microstructure and tensile properties of high-strength high-ductility Ti-based amorphous matrix composites containing ductile dendrites -Manipulation of surface energy anisotropy in iron using surface segregation of phosphorus: An atomistic simulation -Current Issues in Magnesium Sheet Alloys: Where Do We Go from Here?

Courses

Ferrous Technology I

Ferrous Technology II

