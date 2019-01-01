Education 1981. Ph.D., Materials Science University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA 1977. M.S., Metallurgical Engineering Seoul National University, Korea 1975. B.S., Metallurgical Engineering Seoul National University, Korea Experience 2012-Present: Editor, Scripta Materialia 2010: President, Korean Institute of Metals and Materials 2009-Present: Professor, Microstructure Control Laboratory, GIFT, POSTECH 2003-2006: Seah Chair Professor (1st Chair Professor at POSTECH) 2002-2003: Visiting Scholar, Naval Air Warfare Center, USA 1994-2003: Director, Center for Advanced Aerospace Materials, (National Engineering Research Center of Excellence consisting of 20 faculty and 200 staffs from 17 Universities) 1989-2009: Professor, Dept. of Materials Science and Engineering, POSTECH 1985-1989: Group Leader, Metals and Ceramics Laboratory, Allied Signal Inc., Morristown, NJ, USA 1982-1984: Assistant Professor of Materials Science, University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY, USA 1981-1982: Postdoctoral Research Associate, Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, Berkeley, CA, USA 1981-1982: Postdoctoral Research Associate, Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, Berkeley, CA, USA Specialty - Alloy Design: Mg alloys, Amorphous alloys, Steel. - Phase Transformation - Electron Microscopy Selected Publications -Fe-Al-Mn-C lightweight structural alloys: a review on the microstructures and mechanical properties -Brittle intermetallic compound makes ultrastrong low-density steel with large ductility -Microstructure and tensile properties of high-strength high-ductility Ti-based amorphous matrix composites containing ductile dendrites -Manipulation of surface energy anisotropy in iron using surface segregation of phosphorus: An atomistic simulation -Current Issues in Magnesium Sheet Alloys: Where Do We Go from Here?