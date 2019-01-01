Profile

Suh, Dong Woo

Associate Professor

Bio

Education 2000. Ph.D., Metallurgical Engineering, Seoul National University, Korea 1995. M.S., Metallurgical Engineering, Seoul National University, Korea 1993. B.S., Metallurgical Engineering, Seoul National University, Korea Experience 2013-Present: Associate Professor, GIFT, POSTECH 2010-2013: Assistant Professor, GIFT, POSTECH 2009-2010: Research Professor, GIFT, POSTECH 2003-2009: Senior Researcher, Structural Materials Division, Korea Institute of Materials Science, Changwon, Korea 2002-2002: Researcher, Technical Research Laboratories, POSCO, Pohang, Korea 2001-2002: STA Fellow, National Institute for Materials Science, Tsukuba, Japan 2000-2001: Post-Doctoral Fellow, Research Institute of Advanced Materials, Seoul National University, Korea 1995- 2000: Teaching Assistant, Department of Materials Science & Engineering, Seoul National University, Korea Specialty - Phase transformations in ferrous alloys - Alloy design and microstructure control for higher performance steels - Degradation of ferrous alloys in non-friendly environment Selected Publications -Stability of (Ti,M)C (M=Nb, V, Mo and W) carbide in steels using first-principle calculation Acta Materialia, 60 (2012), 208 J. H. Jang, C. H. Lee, Y. U. Heo and D. W. Suh* -Effect of deformation on hydrogen trapping and effusion in TRIP-assisted steel Acta Materialia, 60 (2012), 4085-4092 J. H. Ryu, Y. S. Chun, C. S. Lee, H. K. D. H. Bhadeshia and D. W. Suh* -Medium-alloy Mn-rich transformation-induced plasticity steels Metallurgical and Materials Transactions A, 44 (2013), 286-293 D. W. Suh*, J. H. Ryu, M. S. Joo, H. S. Yang, K. Y. Lee and H. K. D. H. Bhadeshia -Effect of aluminium on hydrogen-induced fracture behavior in austenitic Fe-Mn-C steel Proceedings of the Royal Society A, 469 (2013), 20120458 J. H. Ryu, S. K. Kim, C. S. Lee, D. W. Suh* and H. K. D. H. Bhadeshia - Fabrication of ultrafine-grained structure by compositional pinning technique Acta Materialia, 77 (2014), 236-247 Y. U. Heo, D. W. Suh and H. C Lee - Effect of aluminium on hydrogen permeation of high-manganese twinning-induced plasticity steel Scripta Materialia, 99 (2015), 45-48 D. K. Han, S. K. Lee, S. J. Noh, S. K. Kim and D. W. Suh*

Courses

Ferrous Technology I

Ferrous Technology II

