Education 2000. Ph.D., Metallurgical Engineering, Seoul National University, Korea 1995. M.S., Metallurgical Engineering, Seoul National University, Korea 1993. B.S., Metallurgical Engineering, Seoul National University, Korea Experience 2013-Present: Associate Professor, GIFT, POSTECH 2010-2013: Assistant Professor, GIFT, POSTECH 2009-2010: Research Professor, GIFT, POSTECH 2003-2009: Senior Researcher, Structural Materials Division, Korea Institute of Materials Science, Changwon, Korea 2002-2002: Researcher, Technical Research Laboratories, POSCO, Pohang, Korea 2001-2002: STA Fellow, National Institute for Materials Science, Tsukuba, Japan 2000-2001: Post-Doctoral Fellow, Research Institute of Advanced Materials, Seoul National University, Korea 1995- 2000: Teaching Assistant, Department of Materials Science & Engineering, Seoul National University, Korea Specialty - Phase transformations in ferrous alloys - Alloy design and microstructure control for higher performance steels - Degradation of ferrous alloys in non-friendly environment Selected Publications -Stability of (Ti,M)C (M=Nb, V, Mo and W) carbide in steels using first-principle calculation Acta Materialia, 60 (2012), 208 J. H. Jang, C. H. Lee, Y. U. Heo and D. W. Suh* -Effect of deformation on hydrogen trapping and effusion in TRIP-assisted steel Acta Materialia, 60 (2012), 4085-4092 J. H. Ryu, Y. S. Chun, C. S. Lee, H. K. D. H. Bhadeshia and D. W. Suh* -Medium-alloy Mn-rich transformation-induced plasticity steels Metallurgical and Materials Transactions A, 44 (2013), 286-293 D. W. Suh*, J. H. Ryu, M. S. Joo, H. S. Yang, K. Y. Lee and H. K. D. H. Bhadeshia -Effect of aluminium on hydrogen-induced fracture behavior in austenitic Fe-Mn-C steel Proceedings of the Royal Society A, 469 (2013), 20120458 J. H. Ryu, S. K. Kim, C. S. Lee, D. W. Suh* and H. K. D. H. Bhadeshia - Fabrication of ultrafine-grained structure by compositional pinning technique Acta Materialia, 77 (2014), 236-247 Y. U. Heo, D. W. Suh and H. C Lee - Effect of aluminium on hydrogen permeation of high-manganese twinning-induced plasticity steel Scripta Materialia, 99 (2015), 45-48 D. K. Han, S. K. Lee, S. J. Noh, S. K. Kim and D. W. Suh*