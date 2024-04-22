Power BI Fundamentals is for analysts looking to create professional, meaningful, and intuitive Power BI reports from a variety of data sources.
Power BI is the most widely adopted business intelligence tool, offering powerful functionality to import, transform, analyze, and visualize data. In this course, you will learn the fundamental skills in Power BI that will allow you to create meaningful and visual stories with your data. We will start with the core-functionality and slowly build upon it as we create a two-page Power BI report that analyzes the sales, costs, and targets for a retail business. All areas of Power BI will be covered: importing and transforming data in the Power Query Editor, analyzing data with DAX, visualizing data and adding interactivity with user experience elements, and sharing reports in the Power BI Service. Upon completing this course, you will be able to: • Import multiple sources of data into Power BI with the Power Query Editor • Create a report data model using queries as the model tables • Analyze the data model using DAX measures and calculated columns • Build a Power BI report containing a variety of different visuals • Add user experience elements to make a Power BI report easier and more intuitive to interact with • Explore the Power BI Service—use Power BI online to share reports and interact with different Power BI elements