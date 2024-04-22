Corporate Finance Institute
Power BI Fundamentals
Corporate Finance Institute

Power BI Fundamentals

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sebastian Taylor

Instructor: Sebastian Taylor

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 11 modules in this course

Welcome to the Power BI Fundamentals course. In this course, you will learn the fundamental skills in Power BI that will allow you to create meaningful and visual stories with your data.

What's included

7 videos1 reading

In this module, we will connect to the source data for our Power BI report - importing and transforming it in the Power Query Editor before loading to our report. 

What's included

13 videos

In this module, we will take the queries that we created in the Power Query Editor and relate them together to create our report Data Model.

What's included

7 videos

What's included

1 assignment

In this module, we will start to visualize our data - leveraging the work we have done importing, transforming, and modeling our data.

What's included

13 videos

In this module, we will continue to visualize our data. We will add to our data model, to introduce an additional fact table containing information on the costs of the business as well as the sales targets.

What's included

8 videos

In this module, we will enhance the visuals in our Power BI report by adding user experience elements.

What's included

11 videos

What's included

1 assignment

In this module, we will cover the main concepts of publishing and sharing in Power BI.

What's included

10 videos

What's included

1 video

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

Sebastian Taylor
Corporate Finance Institute
4 Courses648 learners

Offered by

Corporate Finance Institute

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Finance? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions