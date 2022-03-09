Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Practical Python for AI Coding 1 by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

4.7
stars
19 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

Introduction video: https://youtu.be/TRhwIHvehR0 This course is for a complete novice of Python coding, so no prior knowledge or experience in software coding is required. This course selects, introduces, and explains Python syntaxes, functions, and libraries that were frequently used in AI coding. In addition, this course introduces vital syntaxes, and functions often used in AI coding and explains the complementary relationship among NumPy, Pandas, and TensorFlow, so this course is helpful for even seasoned python users. This course starts with building an AI coding environment without failures on learners’ desktop or notebook computers to enable them to start AI modeling and coding with Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, and Keras upon completing this course. Because learners have an AI coding environment on their computers after taking this course, they can start AI coding and do not need to join or use the cloud-based services....
By Peter C

Mar 9, 2022

Very good.

By Ubeydullah K

Nov 4, 2021

I am very grateful to Prof. Kwon for having prepared this beginner friendly course on Python. I learned a ton.

Even though I learned a lot during this course, I didn't rate the course 5-star and let me explain why. If you are happy with courses taught in a classical style, this course is a 5-star course for you. What I mean by "classical style" is the conventional way when the instructor does the talking and does the actual work on the board (or on the screen). Prof. Kwon does a brilliant job of explaining the content, he is very organized and has a slow pace that allows people from non-programming backgrounds to follow him easily. He explains all the concepts with simple, clear examples. I appreciated his style a lot. The reason why I rated this course 4-star is that I believe learning happens much more effectively if the learner is encouraged to do programming simultaneously. Prof. Kwon, at some point during the course, told learners to open their Jupyter Notebook and do the same coding exercises as he does, but I think this in itself is rather repetitive and uninspiring. I believe, if he gave learners coding assignments to pass throughout the course it'd have been a better learning experience. Warmest regards.

