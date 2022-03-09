By Peter C•
Mar 9, 2022
Very good.
By Ubeydullah K•
Nov 4, 2021
I am very grateful to Prof. Kwon for having prepared this beginner friendly course on Python. I learned a ton.
Even though I learned a lot during this course, I didn't rate the course 5-star and let me explain why. If you are happy with courses taught in a classical style, this course is a 5-star course for you. What I mean by "classical style" is the conventional way when the instructor does the talking and does the actual work on the board (or on the screen). Prof. Kwon does a brilliant job of explaining the content, he is very organized and has a slow pace that allows people from non-programming backgrounds to follow him easily. He explains all the concepts with simple, clear examples. I appreciated his style a lot. The reason why I rated this course 4-star is that I believe learning happens much more effectively if the learner is encouraged to do programming simultaneously. Prof. Kwon, at some point during the course, told learners to open their Jupyter Notebook and do the same coding exercises as he does, but I think this in itself is rather repetitive and uninspiring. I believe, if he gave learners coding assignments to pass throughout the course it'd have been a better learning experience. Warmest regards.