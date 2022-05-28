About this Course

6,483 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No experience in coding is required, so all are welcome!

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No experience in coding is required, so all are welcome!

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Preparation for coding : Setting up AI coding environment

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 81 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Basic concepts and rules of Python coding

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Primitive data types

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Control statements and iteration

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 81 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder