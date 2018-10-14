TS
Apr 30, 2020
I would like to thank Dr. James Abdey for his wonderful explanation of probability and statistics in a short time. I definitely learnt many things which I can make use in my further courses. Thank you
NS
Apr 22, 2021
James Abdey is an excellent lecturer. He explains clearly while using a lot of examples from real life applications. I am considering to read his PhD thesis (even though I don't have insomnia :-))
By Mehran Y•
Oct 14, 2018
The subjects and examples are OK. However, the technical side of the course is missing!. The idea of most videos could be explained in 1 or 2 minutes rather than 10 minutes. The assignments are quiet simple and no challenging at all. Some times I was so bored which I watched the videos at 2x speed. Finally, the review process of other students has a big bug which I realized that this bug existed from the first day and people are confused about how to review other students, however, the bug is still there. IF you already know a little bit about statistics I do not suggest this course. If you know nothing and want to know what is statistics about (in a very basic and simple manner) then watch this course as a fun!
By Guomin R•
Jul 27, 2019
Dr James Abdey is a fantastic teacher. He delivered the knowledge with plain languages and vivid examples. Very helpful!
By Rodney M•
Mar 9, 2019
Horrible.
Too much talking or woffling as i came to call it. Dumbed down too much. We know what a toolbox is. Don't give us an example of how a toolbox is used. This is just an example of the level of stupidity you must assume your students have.
Week 1 was a waste of time and weeks 2 and three could have been summed up in a 10 minute video.
You skipped over probability and straight into statistics without mentioning any of the useful things of probability like the laws of probability. Communicative, Distributive etc.
I've learnt almost nothing from this. Will not recommend at all. Not useful at all.
By Abhishek S•
Nov 27, 2018
Hi,
The course taught about the basics and that's exactly what I was looking for. I learnt a lot, and so many things which I hear and read, became clearer and more meaningful. Thanks you!
By Rohan R•
Apr 2, 2020
Excellent beginners course into the world of data science.
This course has been an eye opener for sure.
We need an advanced course of statistics from Dr James Abdey to further our study and getting deeper into the world of Data science.
Thanks a lot Dr Abdey.
By Mellacheruvu J S•
Apr 13, 2020
It was indeed a great experience learning probability and statistics from Dr. James Abdey who from now-onward will remain to be one of my favorite Mathematicians. The amount of Excitement that I could feel as I proceeded from one module to another, understanding a few concepts to the base level that were only known to me before, being able to anticipate questions and also being able to answer a few of my peers in the discussion forum is way too beyond what I expected from this course. Prior to joining this course, probability always confused me, because I always confused probability with possibility. But the ending remarks totally changed the way I perceived probability. I would surely recommend this course to all those who want to test the waters of probability and statistics! Thank you so much for the learning experience!
By Thomas J H•
Nov 13, 2018
Yes, the scoring system for peer-reviewed work needs work -- poorly formatted and unnecessarily confusing. That said, I would welcome more courses by Dr James Abdey. As an introduction and overview/review, this particular course is excellent. NOT superficial, as one reviewer commented. If fact, if you download the PDFs which accompany each major video, you will that you can very quickly progress to the deeper end of the pool: much quality information. I would love to see an option for R, and not just Excel. But I can highly recommend this course (do suggest the assessment be tweaked), and hope again that Dr James Abdey will offer more.
By Soh W K•
Mar 12, 2020
Professor James did an excellent job in making Probability and Statistics EASY TO UNDERSTAND!
Be patient, and listen to his interesting lectures.
Do all the tutorials, and apply the knowledge.
Probability and Statistics could be the most important invention in Humanity.
By NIKHIL V•
Jan 19, 2020
This was an absolutely fantastic course on Probability and Statistics. It made me know "WHY" behind the concepts very well and how we should think to get the solution rather than blindly applying the formula. Thanks a lot.
By TILAK P S•
May 1, 2020
By John S•
Nov 17, 2019
Very simple and high level but also extraordinarily clear and well presented. The course is a survey so breadth of covered material is intense: just as one area is developed enough to become truly interesting the course must move on to another area. This is an appetizer. An amuse bouche.
By cornelispaulus@hotmail.com•
Nov 5, 2018
Flawed assessment system. Superficial.
By Alex H•
May 3, 2020
Please fix errors in the peer review homework instructions, including poor display of LaTeX equations (assignment 1), and missing sample mean box (assignment 2). I also found the lecture notes skipped some explanatory steps at times. But those small issues aside, this course is a really good overview of some important stats concepts, and I really love Dr. Abdey's engaging lecture style. I do feel I've learned a good amount, and it has given me the confidence to move onto further stats studies, including Khan Academy and some other Coursera stats courses. I would highly recommend this as a gentle introduction to statistics.
By Majnoo G•
Aug 26, 2019
One of the good starting points to learn the basics of probability and statistics. With less of mathematics and more on theory and interesting examples, this course is just right to start your journey on statistics. It covers some of the detail concepts with ease. Highly recommended
By Soham R•
Jun 24, 2020
Excellent introductory course for probability and Statistics, Dr. Abdey made the course very lively with his approach of teaching. Hope to see many more online courses from you in the future.
By Viktoriia T•
May 10, 2020
It is the best course ever that I took on Coursera(and in my life)! I really recommend it to all people sho wants to study statistic! Lectures are really clear and give great knowledge!
By Haibo Y•
Feb 10, 2020
Brilliantly organised materials striking a nice balance between theory and application! All the best Dr. Abdey! Looking forward to seeing a novel distribution under your surname!
By Marco v•
Jan 5, 2020
As a beginner, this course is quite difficult for me. Anyway, it is very well-done and Dr James Abdey is a great teacher, thus I found it enjoyable. I recommend it.
By fozan t•
Sep 16, 2018
Best course on the concepts of Probability and statistics , for the beginners. Dr.James Abdey provides lot of examples from the everyday life .
By Guy S•
Nov 27, 2019
The best (introductory) statistics course I have had! Clear and understandable explanations.
By Tanmoy C•
Mar 3, 2019
This is a fantastic course to refresh probability and statistics. The only reason i have provided four star is due to a bug in the week 5 assignment where the grading does not provide multiple selections. Additionally there is no support for course stuff if you have question. You are really on your own. I would still encourage to take this one.
By Brett C•
Feb 14, 2019
The setup of peer reviewed assignments was a very poor experience due to lack of explanation and incorrect grading rubrics. Reviewers were presented with a single radio-button list, when they should have been presented with a series of check-boxes.
By Paolo T•
Nov 14, 2018
The only reason to vote 4 instead 5 stars stay in the fact that there are not official moderator to fix the quiz bugs. For all the rest, 5 stars! At all! I loved it!
By Lakshey S•
Apr 6, 2020
Too much theory, some examples and visual representation will help more :)
By Marcos I P•
Jan 26, 2021
o professor é muito bom, a sua didatica e os exemplos. tambem. mas a plataforma nao recomendo. na primeira tarefa que passara o exericio estava em Latex, poderia esta em um pdf ou txt. se perdeu tempo decifrando o que era pra fazer. outro problema é o certificado que nao contem a data do inicio e fim do curso nem o numero de horas. infelizmente mesmo com varios contatos nao consegui nem ao menos receber um email com essas informações. infelizmente essa irredutibilidade da politica da plataforma faz com que eu nao possa mais realizar cursos com eles. tenho outro que gostaria muito de fazer, até ja esta pago mas vou avaliar muito bem. fazemos cursos para aprender. no meu caso fui liberado do trabalho para me aperfeiçoar, mas eles querem algum documento que comprove a realização do curso. super recomendo o curso e o professor mas a plataforma nao, serios problemas com o certificado, so irredutiveis em apresentar informações adicionais, como dia do inicio do curso e dia final, assim como o numero de horas. o curso é muito bom, mas a plataforma nunca mais pretendo usar enquanto tiverem essa politica.