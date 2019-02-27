RK
Jul 1, 2019
The course is designed and presented by professor aptly for beginners. I think before reading the Process Mining book it is good to take this course and then read the book later. The quizzes are good.
PP
Dec 9, 2019
Good content, very thorough, and I learned a LOT! Took more time than suggested, as I learn by taking notes and reproducing diagrams. But the course structure allowed for frequent pauses to do this.
By Andrei I•
Feb 27, 2019
I took the course to extend my knowledge of data mining and to apply it to a more business setting. I think the course does a great job to balance dry theoretical concepts (such as Petri Nets and other modelling notations) and business aspects (such as the holistic view of data and processes and the interpretation of results).
When preparing for applying for a process mining research position I reviewed every lecture and got to understand even more some aspects that didn't resonate with me on first viewing. It also helped me to dive into some process mining papers in between (such as the papers recommended at the end of some lectures). The more you encouter some concepts explained and used in different ways, the better you understand them.
If you are like me and want to add another layer on top of the data mining/data science knowledge and have some business ambitions, I would definitely recommend the course to you!
By Anurag G•
Dec 31, 2019
This is a phenomenal course and highly recommended for anyone interested in learning the next big thing in processes. I am a Lean Six Sigma Master Black belt and manage a Process Excellence team at a large corporation. I found the course content to be hugely meaningful in enhancing my learning of how data science tools used in Process Mining can meaningfully help solve real world problems. Professor Wil van der Aalst is truly a Guru in the field and his team must be complemented for conducting such a useful course on Coursera. The only note of caution is the course is challenging and it takes quite a bit of effort to learn the concepts and successfully complete the quiz. However the effort is totally worth it, rewarding and without this level of effort it will be very hard to understand and apply the concepts of process mining in real world. Hats off again to the course instructors!
By Alessandro T•
May 13, 2018
Very interesting course, explained in a understandable way and rich of high level topics. Essential for anyone who likes statistics and process analysis. Many congratulations for it!
By Enrique C•
Jul 31, 2017
Great course. Professor Wil van der Aalst delivers great lectures, very clear and deep in general with good examples. I really enjoyed the course from the beginning to the end.
By Eric R•
Apr 2, 2021
I've completed the course with Honours, and If you wish to learn Process Mining, this is the course for you. I do however, have a number of problems with the learning material, which is why I've given 3 stars.
First, learning ProM, one of the Process Mining tools (the other being Disco). ProM is meant to be a more flexible and powerful tool, and is considerably more difficult to understand than Disco. However, Disco actually got its own video series explaining the details of how it works, with a step-by-step walkthrough. The ProM walkthrough was hidden inside the Honours Tool Quiz. There is a single video before that which gives an overview of ProM, but that's all it is, an overview.
In my personal opinion, the real reason ProM is difficult, is because it has a confusingly designed interface and little in-app explanation of its workings. This is, however, besides the point, and I'm not letting this impact the review of the course itself. I would just like to contest the concept of something necessarily being more difficult to learn just because it can do more.
Onwards to my second main gripe with this course - I was not impressed by the quality of the learning material. In one particular instance, when they introduce the Alpha algorithm, they begin by dumping 8 lines of dense set theory. Mind you, I'm already familiar with set theory, but I feel sorry for anyone who does not. I would have appreciated a more intuitive explanation.
Mind you - as I said before, if you are interested in Process Mining, this is a course you want to try. I just have high standards for teaching materials.
By Michael S T•
Jan 28, 2018
This course was wonderful. I have attempted it several times, but did not find enough time to finish it until lately. Dr. van der Aalst is magnificent in his presentation.
By Joseph D B•
Jul 19, 2016
Very beautifully done: information very well and clearly organized, illustrated, presented, and referenced. Friendly approach to a genuinely useful topic.
By Alexander F P L•
Dec 9, 2018
Really good course, I could apply the knowledge I acquired direclty for my job.
By Mahsa R•
May 11, 2018
It is too conceptual. I watched all these long videos and I still don't know how to do a real process-mining project for a client.
By Felipe M P L•
Jul 23, 2017
Too much time going over details of the models and not enough on practical use
By Max F•
Nov 1, 2018
I wish there was more hands on experience using the software
By Waleed A•
Nov 12, 2017
This is really a great course. a new field which could help any one to find a better position at work and it will help in performing the most common process mining activities. I would recommend this course for any one who is interested to know more about process optimization and discovery. furthermore the course will slightly helps to conduct a process mining project. Many thanks to Wil van der Aalst and to everyone who supported to bring this course.
By Ivan A•
Feb 23, 2018
Excellent course! I really liked how the complex nature of Process Mining is explained with examples.
Both theoretical and practical sides of Process Mining are explained.
References to more specialized and advanced materials were given so that one can further research for particular needs.
Great work Wil!
I would really enjoy to see a course like "Comparative Process Mining" or "Advanced Practical Process Mining Applied" from you.
Thank you very much!
By Lian K•
Apr 9, 2022
This is one of the best courses I had the pleasure of attending. I have watched every episode multiple times and each time I have learned something new. I want to thank professor Aalst and Eindhoven University for the production of such a wonderful course.
By Dave v P•
Mar 31, 2019
I loved this course! I learned so many different parts of Process Mining and will definitely use this in my work. Sidenote: The enthusiasm kept me going. Hope to see you soon and otherwise, see you next time!
By Edwin V•
May 28, 2018
Best online course Ive ever taken. Great details and lots of specific examples. Perfect theory and practice balance. Really satisfied! Congratulations for you for this example of how to set an online course!
By Ranjit K•
Jul 2, 2019
By Alex G•
Jan 29, 2019
Great overview of the Process Mining field. Easy to follow and very intuitive course material. Great usage of exercises and examples. Helpful practical introduction to Process Mining tools.
By Petri E•
May 19, 2022
Excellent course. Great lectures providing a thorough overview of the topic area. The quizzes do a good job in ensuring that the message has been received.
By Jiaxin C•
Oct 3, 2017
Outstanding course structure, even for someone like me that have absolutely no background in process mining, to learn so much in this course:)
By Zoltán N•
Jul 20, 2017
My first MOOC where I felt that really it meets the standards of a real-life university course. Broad, deep, challenging, highly recommended.
By Vishal•
May 19, 2022
Excellent Course, great introduction to process mining. Look forward to more courses in the future!! The field has great many applications.
By Maxim C•
May 15, 2018
Great course about general principles of process mining! It gives many insights. Consideration of PM tools is very useful. Thanks!
By Yosef A W•
Jan 21, 2018
Easy-to-understand with useful examples, and also process mining is a technique that is applicable to many cases.
By shiyangqi•
Jan 26, 2017
the course looks into process analysis, which is also a very important section of data science!