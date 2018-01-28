About this Course

45,425 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Petri Net
  • Process Modeling
  • Process Mining
  • Data Mining
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Eindhoven University of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(10,404 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction and Data Mining

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 228 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Process Models and Process Discovery

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 159 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Different Types of Process Models

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 145 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Process Discovery Techniques and Conformance Checking

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 129 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROCESS MINING: DATA SCIENCE IN ACTION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder