About the Course
This course aims to prepare you for problem solving through programming. In this course, you’ll be introduced to the C Programming Language. You’ll learn about various constructs supported by C Language and use them to write programs which can solve scientific problems. This course covers a wide variety of topics in fundamentals of programming that are designed to give you an overview of what’s to come in the BITS Pilani BSc Computer Science degree program.
By the end of the course in the degree program you will be able to write C programs to solve scientific problems, understand the high-level components of a computer and how they are interconnected to execute programs, write programs using various constructs supported by the C language such as assignment, sequencing, conditional and iteration, perform indirect memory level operations of a computer through pointers and dynamic memory allocation, create, edit and delete files on a computer using programs as well as write programs to create large records of data and implement operations such as searching, sorting etc.
Here you can experience the first half of the course very similarly to how you would were you enrolled in the degree program....