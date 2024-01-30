Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani
Introduction to Programming
Jagat Sesh Challa
Sundaresan Raman

Instructors: Jagat Sesh Challa

What you'll learn

  • Learn about various constructs supported by C Language and use them to write programs which can solve scientific problems.

  • Write programs using various constructs supported by the C language such as assignment, sequencing, conditional and iteration.

  • Perform indirect memory level operations of a computer through pointers and dynamic memory allocation.

  • Create, edit and delete files on a computer using programs.

There are 6 modules in this course

This module introduces you to the course and its structure. The course introductory video orients you to the skills and knowledge you will acquire through this course. The syllabus reading highlights the course values, assessments, grading scheme, schedule and details of live sessions, and readings list that you must procure to acquire the concepts better. You will also meet and greet your peers around the globe through a discussion prompt.

1 video1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about the basics of a computer, what computer programs are, and how they are executed in a computer with the help of an operating system. In addition, you will also learn to schematically represent the steps to solve a problem before writing a computer program by drawing flowcharts for scientific problem-solving.

8 videos3 readings7 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn the key elements of a C program and learn how to execute a C program. You will know what variables are and how to initialize and modify the value of variables in a C program. You will also learn to write arithmetic and logical expressions in a C program.

15 videos4 readings14 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about branching and looping. You will learn how decision-making can be incorporated into a program. You will also discover how repetitive and iterative tasks can be achieved using while loops and for loops.

15 videos4 readings14 quizzes1 discussion prompt3 ungraded labs

In this module, you will learn how to break down a complex problem into modular functions. You will learn about the scope and lifetime of a variable declared in a C program. You will also analyze and examine the data stored at the different memory segments for any C program.

12 videos7 readings11 quizzes1 discussion prompt4 ungraded labs

In this module, you will learn to store a collection of similar type data contiguously in adjacent memory using arrays. You will learn to perform operations on arrays, search for specific values from them, and sort the data stored in the arrays in ascending or descending order.

13 videos4 readings11 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt3 ungraded labs

Instructors

Jagat Sesh Challa
Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani
4 Courses5,189 learners
Sundaresan Raman
2 Courses4,135 learners

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

Learner reviews

HE
4

Reviewed on Jan 29, 2024

SK
5

Reviewed on Dec 1, 2023

HK
5

Reviewed on Dec 8, 2023

