This course aims to prepare you for problem solving through programming. In this course, you’ll be introduced to the C Programming Language. You’ll learn about various constructs supported by C Language and use them to write programs which can solve scientific problems. This course covers a wide variety of topics in fundamentals of programming that are designed to give you an overview of what’s to come in the BITS Pilani BSc Computer Science degree program.
Introduction to Programming
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
3,960 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(26 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learn about various constructs supported by C Language and use them to write programs which can solve scientific problems.
Write programs using various constructs supported by the C language such as assignment, sequencing, conditional and iteration.
Perform indirect memory level operations of a computer through pointers and dynamic memory allocation.
Create, edit and delete files on a computer using programs.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
57 quizzes, 1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 6 modules in this course
This module introduces you to the course and its structure. The course introductory video orients you to the skills and knowledge you will acquire through this course. The syllabus reading highlights the course values, assessments, grading scheme, schedule and details of live sessions, and readings list that you must procure to acquire the concepts better. You will also meet and greet your peers around the globe through a discussion prompt.
What's included
1 video1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about the basics of a computer, what computer programs are, and how they are executed in a computer with the help of an operating system. In addition, you will also learn to schematically represent the steps to solve a problem before writing a computer program by drawing flowcharts for scientific problem-solving.
What's included
8 videos3 readings7 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn the key elements of a C program and learn how to execute a C program. You will know what variables are and how to initialize and modify the value of variables in a C program. You will also learn to write arithmetic and logical expressions in a C program.
What's included
15 videos4 readings14 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about branching and looping. You will learn how decision-making can be incorporated into a program. You will also discover how repetitive and iterative tasks can be achieved using while loops and for loops.
What's included
15 videos4 readings14 quizzes1 discussion prompt3 ungraded labs
In this module, you will learn how to break down a complex problem into modular functions. You will learn about the scope and lifetime of a variable declared in a C program. You will also analyze and examine the data stored at the different memory segments for any C program.
What's included
12 videos7 readings11 quizzes1 discussion prompt4 ungraded labs
In this module, you will learn to store a collection of similar type data contiguously in adjacent memory using arrays. You will learn to perform operations on arrays, search for specific values from them, and sort the data stored in the arrays in ascending or descending order.
What's included
13 videos4 readings11 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt3 ungraded labs
Instructors
Recommended if you're interested in Algorithms
Get a head start on your degree
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 26
26 reviews
- 5 stars
76.92%
- 4 stars
11.53%
- 3 stars
3.84%
- 2 stars
3.84%
- 1 star
3.84%
Reviewed on Jan 29, 2024
Reviewed on Dec 1, 2023
Reviewed on Dec 8, 2023
New to Algorithms? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.