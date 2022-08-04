Jagat Sesh Challa is currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems, Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani. He is a core researcher of the Advanced Data Analytics and Parallel Technologies Laboratory. He completed his Bachelor's degree - M.Sc. (Tech.) Information Systems, Master's degree - M.E. Software Systems and Ph.D. (Computer Science), all three from the Department of CSIS, BITS Pilani. His area of doctoral research includes – High-Performance Data Mining and Stream Analytics with a specific focus on data indexing structures and techniques for handling big data. He also worked as a Postdoctoral Researcher at the Centre for Ultra-Scale Computing and Information Security Lab in the Electrical and Computer Science Department of Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, USA, where he worked on Stream Analytics and Materials Informatics. He has published his work in top-tier conferences such as IEEE Cluster, IEEE Big Data, ACM ICDCN, etc., and SCI journals such as Big Data Research, TETA, etc.. He has also served as an independent reviewer for journals like ACM TKDD, IEEE IoTJ, Elsevier ComNet, etc., and conferences such as IEEE Big Data, DASFAA, CVIP, ICCI, etc. He is a member of ACM and IEEE. His current research interests include - Big Data Analytics, HPC, Stream Analytics, Computer Vision, Materials Informatics, and Federated Learning. Dr. Jagat is also the Program Coordinator for BITS Pilani Postman Classroom Program, which is a Program to promote API-Literacy amongst BITS Students on all campuses. He is also the founding member and in charge of the Postman API and Coding Innovation Lab at the Incubation and Innovation Center at the Pilani Campus. He is also an organizing member of the First International Workshop on Multimedia Computing for Automated Urban Intelligent Systems (MCAUIS 2022), a virtual event in conjunction with IEEE MIPR 2022, August 2-4, 2022.