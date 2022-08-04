Sundaresan Raman received the BE (Hons.) in computer science engineering from BITS Pilani, Pilani, India, and the Master of Science and PhD degrees in computer science from the Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA. He is currently an Associate Professor with the Department of Computer Science & Information Systems, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. He was a recipient of the Outstanding Potential for Excellence in Research and Academics award at BITS Pilani. He co-heads the Multimedia & Human Computer Interaction Laboratory. His research interests include computer graphics, computer vision, medical imaging, artificial intelligence and teaching and learning. He publishes research articles around the intersection of computer science and medicine/biology.