JR
Dec 8, 2020
Some of the exams have confusions and even some mistakes.
KK
Sep 14, 2020
this is awesome! i learned sooooooooo much in this course
By José L G R•
Dec 8, 2020
Some of the exams have confusions and even some mistakes.
By Alvaro M•
Jul 31, 2020
Me gusto mucho. Yo conozco bien Scratch de manera informal y creo que me dio muchas ideas buenas para los proyectos.
By Egëzon B•
Dec 10, 2020
The course must be updated to scratch 3.0. Also some assignments are hard and not practical.
By kausalya•
Sep 15, 2020
this is awesome! i learned sooooooooo much in this course
By Mohamed B•
Oct 3, 2021
Great course and full of content
By Amelia L H•
Oct 14, 2020
Thanks for teaching completely
By HO L T•
Sep 5, 2021
excellent teaching materail.
By Hammad M S•
Oct 18, 2020
Great Course
By Azharul J•
Oct 25, 2020
good
By MAXIM B•
Apr 2, 2021
Very good introduction to programming in Scratch and programming in general. There were a couple of mistakes in the quizzes, but, overall, it was a very good course.
By Odra G•
Jan 9, 2021
The last week of the course the final exams were not entirely there, it was a mess trying to find them and actually achieving the end of the course. There is a lot of reading, while other courses use more video to make it more interesting. A lot of the questions asked at the test were not about the information given previously.
By Imon C•
Feb 23, 2022
It was not really great. I knew scratch that's why I was able to pass the course but for someone new they would have a difficult time understanding. The teacher did not explain well in the videos. He just told us which blocks to use. He did not explain why we use the blocks. I give the course 1of 5
By james h•
Jun 21, 2021
not up to date, and teacher looks fairly disinterested, so I quit straightaway
By HIU C N C•
Sep 30, 2020
Too difficult...the content was easy but the test was so hard...