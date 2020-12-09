Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Programming with Scratch by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

4.2
stars
40 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

Learning coding is not only about understanding the programming language being used, but also developing important computational thinking skills, which are useful for problem solving across many disciplinary areas. In this course, students will learn basic programming skills by creating interactive storybooks, animations, and games with Scratch, which is a block-based visual programming language for anyone new to coding....

Top reviews

JR

Dec 8, 2020

Some of the exams have confusions and even some mistakes.

KK

Sep 14, 2020

this is awesome! i learned sooooooooo much in this course

By José L G R

Dec 8, 2020

Some of the exams have confusions and even some mistakes.

By Alvaro M

Jul 31, 2020

Me gusto mucho. Yo conozco bien Scratch de manera informal y creo que me dio muchas ideas buenas para los proyectos.

By Egëzon B

Dec 10, 2020

The course must be updated to scratch 3.0. Also some assignments are hard and not practical.

By kausalya

Sep 15, 2020

this is awesome! i learned sooooooooo much in this course

By Mohamed B

Oct 3, 2021

Great course and full of content

By Amelia L H

Oct 14, 2020

Thanks for teaching completely

By HO L T

Sep 5, 2021

excellent teaching materail.

By Hammad M S

Oct 18, 2020

Great Course

By Azharul J

Oct 25, 2020

good

By MAXIM B

Apr 2, 2021

Very good introduction to programming in Scratch and programming in general. There were a couple of mistakes in the quizzes, but, overall, it was a very good course.

By Odra G

Jan 9, 2021

The last week of the course the final exams were not entirely there, it was a mess trying to find them and actually achieving the end of the course. There is a lot of reading, while other courses use more video to make it more interesting. A lot of the questions asked at the test were not about the information given previously.

By Imon C

Feb 23, 2022

It was not really great. I knew scratch that's why I was able to pass the course but for someone new they would have a difficult time understanding. The teacher did not explain well in the videos. He just told us which blocks to use. He did not explain why we use the blocks. I give the course 1of 5

By james h

Jun 21, 2021

not up to date, and teacher looks fairly disinterested, so I quit straightaway

By HIU C N C

Sep 30, 2020

Too difficult...the content was easy but the test was so hard...

