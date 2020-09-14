Learning coding is not only about understanding the programming language being used, but also developing important computational thinking skills, which are useful for problem solving across many disciplinary areas. In this course, students will learn basic programming skills by creating interactive storybooks, animations, and games with Scratch, which is a block-based visual programming language for anyone new to coding.
Introduction of Scratch
My First Story Book
Pass the Baton
Hear My Command
The Short-sighted Sprite
Merry-go-round
Logo Turtle
If I varied
Reviews
Some of the exams have confusions and even some mistakes.
this is awesome! i learned sooooooooo much in this course
Very good introduction to programming in Scratch and programming in general. There were a couple of mistakes in the quizzes, but, overall, it was a very good course.
The course must be updated to scratch 3.0. Also some assignments are hard and not practical.
