Back to Python Scripting: Files, Inheritance, and Databases

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Scripting: Files, Inheritance, and Databases by LearnQuest

4.7
stars
11 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

This course is the third course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the three main concepts in programming: Files, Inheritance and external libaries. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson....
Reviews for Python Scripting: Files, Inheritance, and Databases

By Deleted A

Feb 3, 2022

I thought the coursework was balanced. I think there should have been more integration of programming projects that blended OOP concepts with DevOps. It stopped at Inheritance. Perhaps a second part of the Inheritance programming assignment that incorporated the asyncio or database topics. Otherwise, a very nicely balanced introduction. I learned some things about Web Services, Docker, Asyncio, MariaDB, and probably most importantly for me, Testing. It led me to start the TDD specialization courses on Coursera. Thank you for this course, and everyone who worked on it!

By Anthony W

May 17, 2021

I wish he was my instructor in college!

