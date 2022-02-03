By Deleted A•
Feb 3, 2022
I thought the coursework was balanced. I think there should have been more integration of programming projects that blended OOP concepts with DevOps. It stopped at Inheritance. Perhaps a second part of the Inheritance programming assignment that incorporated the asyncio or database topics. Otherwise, a very nicely balanced introduction. I learned some things about Web Services, Docker, Asyncio, MariaDB, and probably most importantly for me, Testing. It led me to start the TDD specialization courses on Coursera. Thank you for this course, and everyone who worked on it!
By Anthony W•
May 17, 2021
I wish he was my instructor in college!