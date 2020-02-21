By Shreeniket J•
Feb 21, 2020
Very poor quality course! I would give it -5 stars. Very disappointed, this is a sub-quality course and should be discontinued from the Coursera platform ASAP! Waster of time and money.
The title says it is on Customer Insights: Quantitative Techniques!! This is laughable, the instructors just blabbers on about product development, there is nothing new taught about quantitative Techniques.
By Chrisabel B•
Oct 13, 2018
Very interesting and not just plain knowledge transfer, liked the real world view and assignment. Easy to pass if you listen.
By Juan F V•
Sep 27, 2018
boring
By Alessia R•
May 8, 2020
I found this course very interesting and I learnt a lot of things. I find really challenging the assignments and I really like doing something practical.
By Jornada E c•
Mar 13, 2022
I loved the course! Good content, insights and exercises. I am using currently the contents in my job! Teacher James: Thanks for sharing the knowledge.
By Norvie J I•
Jul 26, 2020
Fantastic!