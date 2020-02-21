Chevron Left
Customer Insights: Quantitative Techniques by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.1
stars
24 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

This course will highlight the potential of quantitative marketing research for assessing new product opportunities. In addition to focusing on the skills and practices for a successful New Product Development (NPD), the course will illustrate the multi-faceted challenges of NPD using authentic business situations. The first module will provide business practice foundations to help learners devise creative solutions to problems using a design-thinking framework. Learners will experience the idea creation process and then apply the role of surveys for evaluating consumer responses to an idea before introducing a product to market. The second module will explore the technique of conjoint analysis for quantifying the customer benefits, customer values, and the trade-off he or she is willing to make between the price of the product and desired features of the product or service. Concept testing identifies perceptions, wants, and needs of a product or service as the foundation of targeting and positioning a product in the marketplace. The third module will describe a multitude of tools for assessing technology readiness and defining the product features to target the key customer need requirements. Learners will hear an in-depth interview with one of the leading U.S. business executives on the management challenges of innovation. Learners will develop a survey (with appropriate data privacy agreements) and analyze the data for decisions about the pricing and positioning a new product into a focused market. The fourth module will illustrate the use of the tools to create a sales and pricing forecast for a new product. Three new product ideas representing three different types of market unknowns will be analyzed using market research tools. Upon completion of this course, the learner will have defined and redefined their product idea and created a credible sales forecast for use in an overall business case....
By Shreeniket J

Feb 21, 2020

Very poor quality course! I would give it -5 stars. Very disappointed, this is a sub-quality course and should be discontinued from the Coursera platform ASAP! Waster of time and money.

The title says it is on Customer Insights: Quantitative Techniques!! This is laughable, the instructors just blabbers on about product development, there is nothing new taught about quantitative Techniques.

By Chrisabel B

Oct 13, 2018

Very interesting and not just plain knowledge transfer, liked the real world view and assignment. Easy to pass if you listen.

By Juan F V

Sep 27, 2018

boring

By Alessia R

May 8, 2020

I found this course very interesting and I learnt a lot of things. I find really challenging the assignments and I really like doing something practical.

By Jornada E c

Mar 13, 2022

I loved the course! Good content, insights and exercises. I am using currently the contents in my job! Teacher James: Thanks for sharing the knowledge.

By Norvie J I

Jul 26, 2020

Fantastic!

