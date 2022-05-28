《紅樓夢》不只是一部青春紀事，更是一闋母神的頌歌；它既熱烈地宣揚了少女之美，卻也莊嚴地禮讚著母性力量。本次課程將聚焦在女媧─警幻─賈母─元妃─王夫人─劉姥姥六位成熟女性，針對其在書中扮演角色的功能與位置，進行深入的剖析，重新辨明這些「母神」具備的崇高形象。
紅樓夢-母神崇拜 (The Red Chamber Dream (2))National Taiwan University
Offered by
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
先修知識
1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading
4 hours to complete
第一講、總論：超越少女崇拜

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 79 min)
2 hours to complete
第二講、女媧：「創世」與「救世」之神的複合

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 79 min)
2 hours to complete
第三講、警幻仙姑：愛與美的悲劇命運女神

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 104 min)
