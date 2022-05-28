About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

先修知識

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

第一講、總論：超越少女崇拜

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 79 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

第二講、女媧：「創世」與「救世」之神的複合

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 79 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

第三講、警幻仙姑：愛與美的悲劇命運女神

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 104 min)

