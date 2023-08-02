Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Riesgos de desastres en proyectos de infraestructura
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Riesgos de desastres en proyectos de infraestructura

This course is part of Análisis de riesgos de desastres y cambio climático Specialization

Taught in Spanish

Claudia Useche
Sergio Lacambra
Hori Tsuneki

Instructors: Claudia Useche

What you'll learn

  • Reconocer la importancia de la incorporación del análisis de riesgo de desastres y cambio climático en proyectos de infraestructura.

  • Reconocer los componentes del riesgo de desastres, así como las diferencias entre los distintos tipos de riesgo.

  • Identificar las diferentes perspectivas o grados de detalle en que puede ser abordado el análisis del riesgo.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

3 assignments

This course is part of the Análisis de riesgos de desastres y cambio climático Specialization
There are 2 modules in this course

En este curso aprenderás sobre los desafíos a los que se enfrentan los países de América Latina y el Caribe ante el riesgo de desastres naturales y el cambio climático, con sus consecuentes impactos en los proyectos de infraestructura y en su desarrollo económico y social. Este curso fue diseñado con el objetivo de fortalecer la capacidad de los equipos de proyecto para gestionar anticipadamente los eventos que pueden afectar a un proyecto, con el fin de incrementar su probabilidad de éxito.

What's included

6 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts1 plugin

What's included

2 videos8 readings2 assignments1 plugin

Instructors

Claudia Useche
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
10 Courses7,098 learners

Offered by

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

