Riesgos de desastres en proyectos de infraestructura
This course is part of Análisis de riesgos de desastres y cambio climático Specialization
Taught in Spanish
Reconocer la importancia de la incorporación del análisis de riesgo de desastres y cambio climático en proyectos de infraestructura.
Reconocer los componentes del riesgo de desastres, así como las diferencias entre los distintos tipos de riesgo.
Identificar las diferentes perspectivas o grados de detalle en que puede ser abordado el análisis del riesgo.
3 assignments
There are 2 modules in this course
En este curso aprenderás sobre los desafíos a los que se enfrentan los países de América Latina y el Caribe ante el riesgo de desastres naturales y el cambio climático, con sus consecuentes impactos en los proyectos de infraestructura y en su desarrollo económico y social. Este curso fue diseñado con el objetivo de fortalecer la capacidad de los equipos de proyecto para gestionar anticipadamente los eventos que pueden afectar a un proyecto, con el fin de incrementar su probabilidad de éxito.
6 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts1 plugin
2 videos8 readings2 assignments1 plugin
