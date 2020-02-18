Chevron Left
4.1
stars
82 ratings
27 reviews

Overview Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is reshaping the accounting and finance profession. 40% of transactional accounting work is expected to be automated by 2020 and predicted to touch 230 million knowledge workers, 9% of the global workforce, according to McKinsey Research. Driven by the need to stay competitive, decrease costs and increase efficiency, RPA is quickly making a significant impact on the profession. Companies no longer think about "if" but "when" to implement RPA. Short Description: • Robotic Process Automation (RPA) can transform business processes by eliminating the mundane, time-consuming, manual tasks that professionals complete; enabling them more time to focus on critical thinking. This course for accounting and finance professionals worldwide will show through use cases how robotic process automation can be utilized to decrease errors and increase productivity. Course description/ Overarching Learning Goal This course is intended to provide accounting and financial professionals with practical literacy on robotic process automation through a real-world, relevant data preparation use case. It will help identify potential uses and the benefits and considerations for robotic process automation. This course will help you make the business case by helping you assess requirements, define proof of value and measure and validate the ROI for automation....

RE

Feb 10, 2021

I found this course easy to follow while being very informative. This course will assist me on my journey to lead in my new role as Intelligent Automation Program Leader.

KK

Apr 6, 2020

I think it will be more interesting to feature a complete case and a successful implemented bot.

By Michael B

Feb 18, 2020

Good general overview. However the course fell short of my expectations. Not enough specifics on developing a credible, fundable business case for RPA projects. I lost count of how many times I heard we don't need to validate the technology because it works; its so hard to quantify potential benefits; but its gonna be great so everyone should buy it. Also the course mentioned templates and checklists -- would have been helpful to see those.

By Khumbudzo

Apr 7, 2020

I think it will be more interesting to feature a complete case and a successful implemented bot.

By Shangkun L

Mar 16, 2020

Some concepts are not accurate enough.

By Nandalal S

Jun 25, 2020

Very informative, best suits for Process Excellence Team

By HAROLD A F E

May 18, 2020

An excellent learning process that enables the development of key skills and knowledge to face the challenge of process automation with order, organization and planning. Clearly guides the key elements to keep in mind.

By Robert E

Feb 11, 2021

I found this course easy to follow while being very informative. This course will assist me on my journey to lead in my new role as Intelligent Automation Program Leader.

By Prathamesh D N

May 22, 2020

It was a nice course gives information about RPA and Robotics

By Gloria L R

Mar 28, 2021

Content was excellent. I learned lots.

By Christopher H

Feb 21, 2021

Great course on process automation.

By Kevin H

Dec 27, 2021

Great information provided

By Chris A

Jul 1, 2021

it was very helpful

By gollapalli s

Mar 25, 2021

Excellent course

By Bassam S M B

Mar 5, 2021

VERY GOOD COURSE

By AMAL S

Jun 15, 2020

good course

By AMJITH S

Jun 14, 2020

Tough one

By Joydeep D

Aug 20, 2021

Great

By MONISHA M

Jun 2, 2020

good

By Aalap N P

Aug 9, 2020

The volume of Mr. Edward Brooks seemed a little low as compared to Steve in the lessons of Week 2. It would be great if you can boost his sound a bit. Great course overall, and me coming from a non-finance background, it gave me insight into the working of an organization and how to move ahead with automating the repetitive steps effectively.

By karl b

May 20, 2020

I really enjoyed the course as a novice to RPA. I would like to see some documents for download or reference materials to support the discussion. Apart from that I was very happy.

By USMAN H K

Aug 23, 2020

The pace of the course, the content and the trainers were structured and had a fruitful conversation on the subject

By Jay B

Jul 28, 2020

Insightful course, would have been helpful to have had a case study alongside the content.

By Alpana M

Oct 7, 2020

good one

By Ron A

May 26, 2020

Coverage on the framework and what to consider when doing the planning and proof of value were helpful. It would have bee solidified with an actual example of a bot or, bots that have been built and showing the real results achieved or not within organizations with RPA implementations.

By Diego M

Jan 20, 2021

En experiencia, el curso mejoraría si incluyeran ejercicios y planillas para ir desarrollando el caso.

By SabJeeD M

Jan 4, 2022

Exam cannot be completed due to sytem error.

