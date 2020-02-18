RE
Feb 10, 2021
I found this course easy to follow while being very informative. This course will assist me on my journey to lead in my new role as Intelligent Automation Program Leader.
KK
Apr 6, 2020
I think it will be more interesting to feature a complete case and a successful implemented bot.
By Michael B•
Feb 18, 2020
Good general overview. However the course fell short of my expectations. Not enough specifics on developing a credible, fundable business case for RPA projects. I lost count of how many times I heard we don't need to validate the technology because it works; its so hard to quantify potential benefits; but its gonna be great so everyone should buy it. Also the course mentioned templates and checklists -- would have been helpful to see those.
By Khumbudzo•
Apr 7, 2020
By Shangkun L•
Mar 16, 2020
Some concepts are not accurate enough.
By Nandalal S•
Jun 25, 2020
Very informative, best suits for Process Excellence Team
By HAROLD A F E•
May 18, 2020
An excellent learning process that enables the development of key skills and knowledge to face the challenge of process automation with order, organization and planning. Clearly guides the key elements to keep in mind.
By Robert E•
Feb 11, 2021
By Prathamesh D N•
May 22, 2020
It was a nice course gives information about RPA and Robotics
By Gloria L R•
Mar 28, 2021
Content was excellent. I learned lots.
By Christopher H•
Feb 21, 2021
Great course on process automation.
By Kevin H•
Dec 27, 2021
Great information provided
By Chris A•
Jul 1, 2021
it was very helpful
By gollapalli s•
Mar 25, 2021
Excellent course
By Bassam S M B•
Mar 5, 2021
VERY GOOD COURSE
By AMAL S•
Jun 15, 2020
good course
By AMJITH S•
Jun 14, 2020
Tough one
By Joydeep D•
Aug 20, 2021
Great
By MONISHA M•
Jun 2, 2020
good
By Aalap N P•
Aug 9, 2020
The volume of Mr. Edward Brooks seemed a little low as compared to Steve in the lessons of Week 2. It would be great if you can boost his sound a bit. Great course overall, and me coming from a non-finance background, it gave me insight into the working of an organization and how to move ahead with automating the repetitive steps effectively.
By karl b•
May 20, 2020
I really enjoyed the course as a novice to RPA. I would like to see some documents for download or reference materials to support the discussion. Apart from that I was very happy.
By USMAN H K•
Aug 23, 2020
The pace of the course, the content and the trainers were structured and had a fruitful conversation on the subject
By Jay B•
Jul 28, 2020
Insightful course, would have been helpful to have had a case study alongside the content.
By Alpana M•
Oct 7, 2020
good one
By Ron A•
May 26, 2020
Coverage on the framework and what to consider when doing the planning and proof of value were helpful. It would have bee solidified with an actual example of a bot or, bots that have been built and showing the real results achieved or not within organizations with RPA implementations.
By Diego M•
Jan 20, 2021
En experiencia, el curso mejoraría si incluyeran ejercicios y planillas para ir desarrollando el caso.
By SabJeeD M•
Jan 4, 2022
Exam cannot be completed due to sytem error.