Making the Case for Robotic Process Automation

Overview
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is reshaping the accounting and finance profession. 40% of transactional accounting work is expected to be automated by 2020 and predicted to touch 230 million knowledge workers, 9% of the global workforce, according to McKinsey Research. Driven by the need to stay competitive, decrease costs and increase efficiency, RPA is quickly making a significant impact on the profession. Companies no longer think about "if" but "when" to implement RPA. Short Description: • Robotic Process Automation (RPA) can transform business processes by eliminating the mundane, time-consuming, manual tasks that professionals complete; enabling them more time to focus on critical thinking. This course for accounting and finance professionals worldwide will show through use cases how robotic process automation can be utilized to decrease errors and increase productivity. Course description/ Overarching Learning Goal This course is intended to provide accounting and financial professionals with practical literacy on robotic process automation through a real-world, relevant data preparation use case. It will help identify potential uses and the benefits and considerations for robotic process automation. This course will help you make the business case by helping you assess requirements, define proof of value and measure and validate the ROI for automation.