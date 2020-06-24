About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Making the Case for Robotic Process Automation

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Building An RPA Business Case

3 hours to complete
33 videos (Total 104 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MAKING THE CASE FOR ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder