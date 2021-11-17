JG
Nov 16, 2021
It is amazing course to learn the basics of RPA and UiPath. Highly recommended for all the knowledge seekers who need a proper foundation for RPA.
KA
Jan 8, 2022
This Course helps us to clearly understands the basics of RPA and Features available in UI Path
By Janith A G•
Nov 17, 2021
By Allison G•
Oct 22, 2021
I suspect this course content is outdated. The lecture material doesn't always match the application. Also, not all of the content was downloaded in the install package so you can't follow along with the exercises.
By Koussighan A•
Jan 9, 2022
By Sanjeev B S•
Dec 8, 2021
Best introductory course for someone who is completely new to automation tools
By Remon G•
Feb 10, 2022
Very clear information and practice.
By Costa P•
Jan 29, 2022
very suitable for starters
By Yashwanth s .•
Apr 18, 2022
its a very useful course
By Tran Q T•
Apr 18, 2022
It's a very good course
By Tiago d S R•
Feb 7, 2022
Excelente and didactic
By Abdullah A Y•
May 19, 2022
awesome knowledge
By Mahbubul K•
Nov 8, 2021
Good introduction!
By KENNY E V F•
Mar 22, 2022
ME ENCANTO
By Muhammad N H•
Jan 23, 2022
Good