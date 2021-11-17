Chevron Left
The RPA Basics and Introduction to UiPath course provides knowledge on Robotic Process Automation basic concepts. It also introduces you to the UiPath Platform and its core components. The course provides a detailed explanation of UiPath Studio User Interface and its features. By the end of the course, you will be able to build your first automation project in UiPath Studio....

JG

Nov 16, 2021

It is amazing course to learn the basics of RPA and UiPath. Highly recommended for all the knowledge seekers who need a proper foundation for RPA.

KA

Jan 8, 2022

This Course helps us to clearly understands the basics of RPA and Features available in UI Path

By Janith A G

Nov 17, 2021

By Allison G

Oct 22, 2021

I suspect this course content is outdated. The lecture material doesn't always match the application. Also, not all of the content was downloaded in the install package so you can't follow along with the exercises.

By Koussighan A

Jan 9, 2022

By Sanjeev B S

Dec 8, 2021

Best introductory course for someone who is completely new to automation tools

By Remon G

Feb 10, 2022

Very clear information and practice.

By Costa P

Jan 29, 2022

very suitable for starters

By Yashwanth s .

Apr 18, 2022

its a very useful course

By Tran Q T

Apr 18, 2022

It's a very good course

By Tiago d S R

Feb 7, 2022

Excelente and didactic

By Abdullah A Y

May 19, 2022

a​wesome knowledge

By Mahbubul K

Nov 8, 2021

Good introduction!

By KENNY E V F

Mar 22, 2022

ME ENCANTO

By Muhammad N H

Jan 23, 2022

Good

