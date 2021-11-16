About this Course

Course 1 of 6 in the
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic Programming skills

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Robotic Process Automation basic concepts

  • UiPath Studio and its User Interface

  • How to build automation projects in UiPath Studio

Skills you will gain

  • Uipath
  • Studio
  • Automation
  • Workflow
  • rpa
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

RPA Overview

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings
10 minutes to complete

UiPath Overview

10 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 10 min)
1 hour to complete

Studio Overview

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Features of Studio

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 21 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

About the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

