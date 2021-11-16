The RPA Basics and Introduction to UiPath course provides knowledge on Robotic Process Automation basic concepts. It also introduces you to the UiPath Platform and its core components. The course provides a detailed explanation of UiPath Studio User Interface and its features. By the end of the course, you will be able to build your first automation project in UiPath Studio.
Basic Programming skills
Robotic Process Automation basic concepts
UiPath Studio and its User Interface
How to build automation projects in UiPath Studio
Skills you will gain
- Uipath
- Studio
- Automation
- Workflow
- rpa
UiPath
UiPath offers an end-to-end automation platform for automation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
RPA Overview
This module gives an overview of Robotic Process Automation (RPA). It also describes its benefits along with the industries and business processes best-suited for it.
UiPath Overview
This module provides an overview of UiPath and its products.
Studio Overview
This module provides detailed information about UiPath Studio.
Features of Studio
This module explains the features of UiPath Studio.
This Course helps us to clearly understands the basics of RPA and Features available in UI Path
Best introductory course for someone who is completely new to automation tools
It is amazing course to learn the basics of RPA and UiPath. Highly recommended for all the knowledge seekers who need a proper foundation for RPA.
About the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialization offers comprehensive knowledge and professional-level skills focused on developing and deploying software robots. It starts with the basic concepts of Robotic Process Automation. It builds on these concepts and introduces key RPA Design and Development strategies and methodologies, specifically in the context of UiPath products. A student undergoing the course shall develop the competence to design and develop automation solutions for business processes. This specialization also prepares you for UiPath Certified Professional - UiRPA exam.
