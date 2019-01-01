Learner Reviews & Feedback for Saving Money for the Future by SoFi
About the Course
This course is designed for anyone who currently has, or will have in the future have, savings goals. Learners will come to understand the importance of compounding growth, the variables that impact setting goals like retirement savings, and how much money you need to save now to reach future goals. The course will help learners think through individual goals, like retirement, but also how those goals fit into your bigger financial picture. For example, saving for retirement, buying a home, and funding college for your kids all at the same time. The instructors will also cover how preparing for emergencies can prevent the derailment of those financial goals.
The concepts covered in this course are broad but through the activities offered, learners will see how to apply what they are learning about saving money for the future to their lives now. This course is geared towards learners in the United States of America....