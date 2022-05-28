About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is for anyone who is working towards, or planning to work towards, a savings goal (retirement, buying a home, college, etc.).

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • saving money
  • setting financial goals
  • paying for college
  • planning for retirement
  • retirement savings
Instructor

Offered by

SoFi

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Building Your Financial Foundation

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Funding Your Financial Freedom

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 87 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Saving for Other Milestones

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Funding Your Child's Education

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes

About the The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization

The Fundamentals of Personal Finance

