This course is designed for anyone who currently has, or will have in the future have, savings goals. Learners will come to understand the importance of compounding growth, the variables that impact setting goals like retirement savings, and how much money you need to save now to reach future goals. The course will help learners think through individual goals, like retirement, but also how those goals fit into your bigger financial picture. For example, saving for retirement, buying a home, and funding college for your kids all at the same time. The instructors will also cover how preparing for emergencies can prevent the derailment of those financial goals.
This course is part of the The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
This course is for anyone who is working towards, or planning to work towards, a savings goal (retirement, buying a home, college, etc.).
- saving money
- setting financial goals
- paying for college
- planning for retirement
- retirement savings
SoFi
SoFi’s mission is to help people reach financial independence to realize their ambitions. And financial independence doesn’t just mean being rich - it means getting to a point where your money works for the life you want to live. Everything we do is geared toward helping our members get their money right. We’re constantly innovating and building ways to give our members what they need to make that happen.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Building Your Financial Foundation
This module will help you understand how your savings will grow and how much you need to set aside for emergencies while you set your long-term financial goals.
Funding Your Financial Freedom
This module will identify the factors that go into setting a retirement target and the types of funds to help you reach that goal.
Saving for Other Milestones
This module will focus on other long-term financial priorities/major purchases, including buying a home or a car. It will help assess true costs for each and the different funds that can help you reach these goals.
Funding Your Child's Education
This module focuses on the ways you can prepare to pay for your child's education, including how much it will likely cost, different types of funding, and the different types of accounts you can use to reach this goal.
About the The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone looking to take control of their finances. Through these five courses, you will cover a variety of personal finance topics, including budgets, investing, and managing risk. The readings, videos, and activities will prepare you to understand the current state of your money, as well as take actions to work toward your financial goals. This specialization is geared towards learners in the United States of America.
