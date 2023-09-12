Fortifying Your Digital Fortress: Mac Security Strategies for Ultimate Protection. Discover essential Mac security in this comprehensive course tailored for beginners. Learn to safeguard your Mac workstation effectively as you delve into fundamental security features, threat assessment, and proactive management. Gain insights into automating security processes and adopting top-notch practices, ensuring robust protection for your Mac. Enroll now to master the art of securing your Mac with confidence.
Enhancing Mac Security: Strategies for Protection
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you'll first meet your instructor and be introduced to the course. Then, we will dive into Mac Fundamentals and explore the Mac OS X system. We will also discuss security fundamentals, security threats, and security best practices.
What's included
5 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
In this module, you'll be introduced to network security for Mac OS X, including network security protocols and network security threats. You'll also learn about best practices for network security, and finish up with a module quiz.
What's included
3 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
In this module, we will discuss threat intelligence: What it is, how to manage it, and how to automate it. You'll also explore how to create a network security plan and how to secure a Mac OS X system on a network.
What's included
3 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
