Enhancing Mac Security: Strategies for Protection
Enhancing Mac Security: Strategies for Protection

Instructor: Luciana Broussard

11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you'll first meet your instructor and be introduced to the course. Then, we will dive into Mac Fundamentals and explore the Mac OS X system. We will also discuss security fundamentals, security threats, and security best practices.

5 videos3 readings4 quizzes

In this module, you'll be introduced to network security for Mac OS X, including network security protocols and network security threats. You'll also learn about best practices for network security, and finish up with a module quiz.

3 videos4 readings4 quizzes

In this module, we will discuss threat intelligence: What it is, how to manage it, and how to automate it. You'll also explore how to create a network security plan and how to secure a Mac OS X system on a network.

3 videos2 readings2 quizzes

