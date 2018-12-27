HN
Jul 5, 2019
to tell the truth, this is the ever first online class I have ever learnt. This is so amazing, useful for a neurologist like me. Love this and still wait for an advanced course of this online class
VR
Oct 19, 2020
As someone who is starting a PsyD this upcoming year I really enjoyed and learned a great amount of info from this course. i highly recommend the course and applaud the instructors and researchers.
By olivier h•
Dec 27, 2018
The content is excellent but this is not intended for "beginners" as advertised. The lectures are very interesting and the overall level is high. You need to have some good knowledge about the structure and the working of the brain or you won't be able to follow the lectures (the level is higher than with most MooC here) The main problem with this MooC though is that there is nothing more than academic lectures. The forum are empty, there is no (sense of) community, this long course (12 weeks) lacks some storytelling linking weeks together, and, worse of all, the quizzes are useless: very short, simplistic, you may even pass guessing the correct answers. Such high level lectures demand for high quality quizzes allowing the students to really test and challenge the acquired knowledge. Quizzes and all sorts of interactive exercises must be included in the experience. If we only get video lectures, why not publish a DVD with a companion book ?
By Miranda C•
Aug 2, 2018
I would highly recommend ALL students whom are interested in Sleep Medicine to enrol on this most FASCINATING, ENGROSSING and WORTHWHILE COURSE. The course tutors on this online course instill into you the DRIVING FORCE to forge ahead with learning a whole new range of knowledge in Sleep Medicine and Neurobiology. The course is quite difficult, but then my philosophy is that ANYTHING THAT IS WORTH ACHIEVING IS NOT EASILY GAINED and this is TRUE of this Sleep Medicine, Neurobiology and Society course; however, do NOT allow the difficulty of this course to discourage you - TAKE IT AS A CHALLENGE. A challenge that will open up a new avenue of learning and knowledge for yourself and your personal future and future career. GOOD LUCK. And you will NOT be disappointed, you will be entirely IMMERSED and ENGROSSED with this most fascinating course.
By Ahmad D•
Nov 19, 2019
I am so proud to learn by many of the best professors of the world who are so oriented and competent character ! I did not know before this course the danger consequences related to sleep as OSA or sleep deprivation especially on the physiological level which I interested in ! Thanks for you to give me the chance to learn this content cross several thousands miles
Thank you,
Ahmad Darwish
By Eric T•
Mar 27, 2019
Excellent course !
I really enjoyed this course ! All the modules are clear enough to understand the basis of the neurobiology of sleep and to become familiar with basic concepts and mechanisms from neurobiology of sleep and neuroscience. Very Impressed with how detailed and rigorous the course is ! The" honor track" is particularly challenging and fascinating ( especially mathematical modeling of Sleep-Wake Regulation and Molecular biology and Genetics of Sleep)
Thank you Professor Ralph Lydic and Helen Baghdoyan !
By 송지호•
Nov 16, 2019
Very informative and a great way to learn everything about sleep science and sleep medicine.
By Richie P•
Jun 25, 2020
As a student of psychology, this was a wonderful course for preparing myself to work with a medical doctor and to gaining a deeper understanding of neuroscience. Also, the information provided is well stated for a broad audience. The topic is important and sometimes taken lightly. However, as many lecturers explained, educating ourselves on the matters of sleep and implementing our knowledge may have profound and diverse benefits.
By Folarin A•
Apr 28, 2020
This course was very informative and have recommended my sleep lab make this as part of their orientation for new hires. This course adequately and interestingly provided the science behind the research being carried out in my lab. Thank you for this course, it was truly enjoyable to go through.
By fath N•
May 2, 2020
I'm a PhD candidate in Neuroscience and I work on the circadian rhythm dysfunctions in Parkinson's Disease. The lectures were very interesting and useful for me and I have learned a lot so far, I will be back to rewatch some videos for sure and I highly recommend this course.
By Krishna B•
Aug 22, 2020
I found this course fantastic! If you're going to take it, please go through the honors syllabus too, it's very informative and interesting and well worth the time you'll spend on it. This course changed the way I view my sleep, and my sleep related behaviors.
By Pallavi B•
Sep 13, 2020
This course is one of the best on the Coursera platform. The way it is structured and how it is explained is amazing. I will want to keep revisiting to the course material even in future. It shaped my perspective and my view of sleep. Thank you for this.
By Nicola J•
May 5, 2019
Excellent course in which I learnt much about sleep, sleep disorders and the effects of sleep deprivation. Some of the modules I found challenging but all were of interest and I learnt much. My thanks to the educators and course organisers.
By Helen B•
Aug 6, 2020
Really good course on sleep medicine and neurobiology principles for those who want them. Able to work through at your own pace in video segments that are broken down.
Uses research to back up the information being taught.
By Vincent R•
Oct 20, 2020
By Bác S T K•
Jul 6, 2019
By Tauane P d M•
Jun 22, 2020
This course was awesome. The instructors explained the materials nicelly, the pacing of the classes was also great. I loved the topics and understanding more about sleep. I highly recommend this.
By JOHN Q•
Jan 3, 2018
Excellent course! A great review on stuff I should have remembered but of course have forgotten as I've aged. My thanks to those organizing and teaching the course! Dr Quincy
By Αντωνία Δ•
Nov 18, 2020
Very informative and pleasant. You are able to learn without fatigue. It is perfect! Thanks for giving me (and everyone else) the opportunity to learn about sleep in that way.
By Thiago D M•
Mar 4, 2018
Very good course! I liked it a lot not only on professional perspective, but also personally to understand the importance of a good sleep and how everything is related.
By Teresa P D•
Apr 13, 2020
Perfectly paced. This was NOT an EASY course, but it was just difficult enough. there was plenty of data and studies for each lesson. The quizzes kept me motivated.
By Ozge N•
Jul 13, 2020
This is pretty good course that I have obtained deeper and update knowledge about sleep I wished to learn.
Thank you!
By Demian O L•
Jun 6, 2020
The neurobiology section is the only part that is worth the effort, but more importantly than everything else, time. Everything that int that part of the course is just a filler.
By Kash B•
Sep 16, 2021
A great team of lecturers, providing a comprehensive insight into sleep, sleep medicine, including comorbidity with many health cnditions including CV and mental heath, also emphaising societal impact. Would throroughly recommend for anyone wanting to learn more about this topic, this couse has been a rewarding learning opportunity, even if it did keep me up on a couple of nights :) !
By Eirene G M•
May 23, 2020
I have searched online, and the one I found here in Coursera given by the University of Michigan is one very great course with a generous helping of knowledge and insights. It equips us better as we navigate the intricacies of Sleep and its impact to life, esp in a country where the study of sleep is relatively young. Thank you for sharing your expertise!
By Christopher M•
Mar 31, 2021
This was an amazing course. I learned so much that I can use in my practice as a Clinical Hypnotherapist. It filled gaps in my knowledge, providing wonderful exemplar opportunities to support my colleagues and patients. I highly recommend the course and will certainly go through the modules again. Thanks to everyone involved.
By natacha s•
Jul 13, 2020
That was the best course I never take online long but worthy I learn so much about sleep deprivation and been sleeping in selective task before trying medication for those who claim can not sleep or wake up tired after a good 8 hrs of sleep listen to those lecture they will educated you and your dear one