Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Speaking and Listening Project by University of California, Irvine
4.9
stars
30 ratings
•
6 reviews
About the Course
Learners will present a well-organized academic speech on a topic in an academic field of the learner's choice. The learner will need to recall all of the skills learned in the previous three courses and complete several steps to complete the project. The learner will choose an academic topic and will then need to do some research, interview a couple of experts in the field, create visual elements, and record a video of the presentation. The presenter will use techniques for preparing and practicing a presentation and demonstrate effective verbal and non-verbal skills. Doing this will help prepare you for presentations in school or work....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Advanced Speaking and Listening Project
By Alvarez
•
Sep 15, 2020
It is a perfect last course to be able to apply all that we learnt during the specialization, thank you.