Learners will present a well-organized academic speech on a topic in an academic field of the learner's choice. The learner will need to recall all of the skills learned in the previous three courses and complete several steps to complete the project. The learner will choose an academic topic and will then need to do some research, interview a couple of experts in the field, create visual elements, and record a video of the presentation. The presenter will use techniques for preparing and practicing a presentation and demonstrate effective verbal and non-verbal skills. Doing this will help prepare you for presentations in school or work.
This course is part of the Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening Specialization
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
In this capstone, learners will create and present an effective, well-organized speech in a comprehensible manner on a topic in an academic field of the learner's choice. The speech will be presented via asynchronous video. You must be able to record yourself and share your video.
The Interviews
This week, you will do some interviews to help inform you about the topic you are presenting on. You will write some questions and talk to several people in the related field of study. You'll then compile the data from the interviews and use it effectively in your presentation.
The Plan
After you interview several people, look at your notes and find some details to include in your presentation. These outside perspectives will give weight to your assumptions and show that you are knowledgeable about the topic. Write an outline of your presentation and find some pictures to accompany your words.
Create a PowerPoint or Other Visuals
Last week, you should have gathered some images you want to use in your presentation. This week, you'll put those together into an attractive presentation format. PowerPoint is very common, but you can be creative and come up with something else that you think looks good.
It is a perfect last course to be able to apply all that we learnt during the specialization, thank you.
About the Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening Specialization
This specialization covers the listening and speaking skills that non-native English-speaking students need to be successful in English-speaking colleges and universities. Native English-speaking students who would like to increase their chances of success in university courses will also benefit as well anyone interested in improving their listening comprehension skills. You will learn how to listen to class lectures and take notes more effectively. You will also improve your speaking skills for common tasks such as class discussions and presentations. In the capstone, you will create a video presentation on an academic topic.
