By Andy W•
Apr 14, 2021
Thanks for the tutor's inspiration. This course is so useful.
By MOHAMMAD G A A•
Feb 28, 2022
Amazing course
By Jennifer L•
Nov 25, 2021
I would have liked to have given a review to the Biology Everywhere specialization as a whole, but I haven't seen where to do that, so I'll leave me general thoughts here. I thought the professor's videos were very good and I feel like the courses gave me a decent background in how biology is important in the world around us. I was looking for more of what you might find in an intro to biology class, because I was trying to decide if I wanted to enroll at a local college and get a sense if I thought I would enjoy it. I don't think this specialization really did that, but I found it valuable nonetheless. I had a couple of specific issues with individual courses, which I noted in the individual course reviews. The thing that I really hated across all courses, and the reason I didn't give more than 4 stars for any course, were the peer-reviewed assignments. For every assignment, I submitted 3-point quality work, without question. But there were a couple of instances where I was given lower scores and had to resubmit (note that I submitted the exact same work and received 3 points the next time). If someone gives a lower grade than 3, they should be required to provide feedback as to why. Also, I managed to finish the specialization within a month, but because I was waiting for peer review feedback, I ended up having to pay for a second month while I just sat around waiting. I don't know if there's a better system, but I was really not a fan of this one.