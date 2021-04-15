Chevron Left
In this course, we will explore the applicability and relationship of biology to the arts, business, and psychology. First, we’ll discuss art as a foundational practice to biology and how biology as a science can explain how we interact with the arts, in particular, our experiences making and listening to music. Next, we will discuss the business of biology and how research is funded and the process of clinical trials and human subjects research. Then we will examine two topics at the interface of psychology and biology: (1) human development from conception to adulthood, and (2) how cognition influences how we make decisions about biological issues and best practices for evaluating biological evidence in light of what we know about how we use evidence to make decisions. We will close with a discussion of education and why evidence-based education is important for promoting overall science literacy....
By Andy W

Apr 14, 2021

Thanks for the tutor's inspiration. This course is so useful.

By MOHAMMAD G A A

Feb 28, 2022

Amazing course

By Jennifer L

Nov 25, 2021

I would have liked to have given a review to the Biology Everywhere specialization as a whole, but I haven't seen where to do that, so I'll leave me general thoughts here. I thought the professor's videos were very good and I feel like the courses gave me a decent background in how biology is important in the world around us. I was looking for more of what you might find in an intro to biology class, because I was trying to decide if I wanted to enroll at a local college and get a sense if I thought I would enjoy it. I don't think this specialization really did that, but I found it valuable nonetheless. I had a couple of specific issues with individual courses, which I noted in the individual course reviews. The thing that I really hated across all courses, and the reason I didn't give more than 4 stars for any course, were the peer-reviewed assignments. For every assignment, I submitted 3-point quality work, without question. But there were a couple of instances where I was given lower scores and had to resubmit (note that I submitted the exact same work and received 3 points the next time). If someone gives a lower grade than 3, they should be required to provide feedback as to why. Also, I managed to finish the specialization within a month, but because I was waiting for peer review feedback, I ended up having to pay for a second month while I just sat around waiting. I don't know if there's a better system, but I was really not a fan of this one.

