Chevron Left
Back to Splunk Knowledge Manager 101

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Splunk Knowledge Manager 101 by Splunk Inc.

About the Course

This course will introduce you to the basics of machine data, Splunk’s architecture, and how to navigate the Splunk Web interface. You will gain fundamental knowledge for defining, creating, and using fields in searches. You will learn about the different types of knowledge objects and how to create knowledge objects including event types, workflow actions, tags, aliases, search macros, and calculated fields....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder