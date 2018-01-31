By 朱毅然•
Jan 30, 2018
老师后面讲的有点快，知识讲解较为粗略。
前面绝大部分讲解非常详细而且通俗易懂。
By XWQian•
Jan 5, 2017
A very good SQL course for beginners! The instructor answered questions in the forum. When there is not enough participants to do the peer review, the instructor rate the assignment by himself!
By a2428443432•
Dec 23, 2017
Really simple course
If you just want to learn what SQL Server is, you can choose it.
By L P•
Jan 23, 2018
Very clear. Better then the SQL class i found at Udemy.
By 李尚森•
Jun 7, 2016
Take me to a new field
By T H•
Oct 5, 2016
结构紧凑，通俗易懂。入门SQL的好课程。
By 曹凤仙•
Apr 12, 2019
老师讲解的很好，特别是前面的知识，讲的都是很实用的，但是到后面讲的不是很细
By Yanan L•
Oct 17, 2016
内容基本，适合初学者，不过要进阶的话，还需要更深入的课程。
By Lgx•
Aug 8, 2017
不错的课程，如果课程更有深度那就更好了
By Yingotng Z•
Aug 1, 2018
作业评分一个月都出不来，还我多付款一个月的钱，然而我的课程早就完成了！气人