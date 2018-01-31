Chevron Left
在信息化社会，充分有效地管理和利用各类信息资源，是进行科学研究和决策管理的前提。数据库技术是有效地管理和利用各类信息资源的重要技术手段。通过本课程，你将获得数据库技术的基本知识，学会通过SQL Server数据库管理系统管理数据，包括安装数据库管理系统，创建数据库和数据表，插入数据和维护数据等，特别是可以使用SQL Server按各种条件查询需要的信息。...

By 朱毅然

Jan 30, 2018

老师后面讲的有点快，知识讲解较为粗略。

前面绝大部分讲解非常详细而且通俗易懂。

By XWQian

Jan 5, 2017

A very good SQL course for beginners! The instructor answered questions in the forum. When there is not enough participants to do the peer review, the instructor rate the assignment by himself!

By a2428443432

Dec 23, 2017

Really simple course

If you just want to learn what SQL Server is, you can choose it.

By L P

Jan 23, 2018

Very clear. Better then the SQL class i found at Udemy.

By 李尚森

Jun 7, 2016

Take me to a new field

By T H

Oct 5, 2016

结构紧凑，通俗易懂。入门SQL的好课程。

By 曹凤仙

Apr 12, 2019

老师讲解的很好，特别是前面的知识，讲的都是很实用的，但是到后面讲的不是很细

By Yanan L

Oct 17, 2016

内容基本，适合初学者，不过要进阶的话，还需要更深入的课程。

By Lgx

Aug 8, 2017

不错的课程，如果课程更有深度那就更好了

By Yingotng Z

Aug 1, 2018

作业评分一个月都出不来，还我多付款一个月的钱，然而我的课程早就完成了！气人

