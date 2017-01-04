在信息化社会，充分有效地管理和利用各类信息资源，是进行科学研究和决策管理的前提。数据库技术是有效地管理和利用各类信息资源的重要技术手段。通过本课程，你将获得数据库技术的基本知识，学会通过SQL Server数据库管理系统管理数据，包括安装数据库管理系统，创建数据库和数据表，插入数据和维护数据等，特别是可以使用SQL Server按各种条件查询需要的信息。
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an Jiaotong University is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in China. Founded in Shanghai in 1896 as Nanyang Public, it was renamed Jiaotong University in 1921. In 1956, at the direction of the State Council, the university was moved to Xi’an, an important historical city, and renamed Xi'an Jiaotong University (XJTU). Now, XJTU is a comprehensive research university offering programs in ten areas—science, engineering, medicine, economics, management, humanities, art, law, philosophy and education. XJTU features 26 schools, 8 undergraduate residential colleges, 12 teaching hospitals, and serves about 30,000 full-time students, including over 14,600 graduate students.
关系数据库和SQL Server使用入门
本讲内容包括：数据库的概念、发展和数据库模型；关系数据库的基本概念；SQL Server数据库管理系统的安装；创建数据库、数据表；插入数据；简单查询。
数据管理和基本查询
本周学习如何创建带主键的数据表、带外键的数据表以及有其他约束条件的数据表。学习数据表的修改、数据的修改，学习简单查询、按条件查询、使用特殊运算符查询、对查询结果排序等内容。通过本周的学习，你可以随心所欲地创建数据表，可以从数据库中查询到自己需要的数据。
高级查询和数据库的安全
本周内容包括函数查询、分组查询、多表连接查询、子查询、视图的创建和应用，SQL Server安全的基本原则，通过C#连接和使用数据库等内容。
A very good SQL course for beginners! The instructor answered questions in the forum. When there is not enough participants to do the peer review, the instructor rate the assignment by himself!
About the .Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization
本专项课程向所有希望成为.Net程序员的学习者介绍.Net平台下的软件开发技术。课程从计算机基础知识入手，不需要先修课程。也就是说，无论你目前从事何种行业、有什么样的专业背景，都能快速理解课程内容。我们从零起点开始，首先向你介绍计算机的基础知识；之后，将系统介绍C#程序设计的方法和技巧，帮你实现“从入门到提高、到实用”的进阶。C#是微软公司专门为.Net平台创建的一门程序设计语言，可以访问强大的.NET框架类库，特别适合于有大量需求的应用程序开发任务，尤其是企业应用程序、基于Web的应用程序和移动式应用程序。为了帮助你真正具备各类应用程序开发能力，在介绍完C#编程方法之后，本专项课程还系统讲述了SQL Server数据库技术、基于.Net的Web开发技术。借助配套的在线编程测试，可以有效训练和提升你的实际编程序水平。最后，通过与微软亚洲研究院联合开设的结业实训项目，帮助你具备.Net应用程序开发和Web应用程序开发的基本能力。
