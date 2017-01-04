About this Course

Course 4 of 6 in the
.Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Course 4 of 6 in the
.Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Xi'an Jiaotong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

关系数据库和SQL Server使用入门

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 80 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

数据管理和基本查询

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 104 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

高级查询和数据库的安全

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 101 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM SQL SERVER数据库技术

About the .Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization

.Net平台下的软件开发技术

