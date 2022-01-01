About this Specialization

本专项课程向所有希望成为.Net程序员的学习者介绍.Net平台下的软件开发技术。课程从计算机基础知识入手，不需要先修课程。也就是说，无论你目前从事何种行业、有什么样的专业背景，都能快速理解课程内容。我们从零起点开始，首先向你介绍计算机的基础知识；之后，将系统介绍C#程序设计的方法和技巧，帮你实现“从入门到提高、到实用”的进阶。C#是微软公司专门为.Net平台创建的一门程序设计语言，可以访问强大的.NET框架类库，特别适合于有大量需求的应用程序开发任务，尤其是企业应用程序、基于Web的应用程序和移动式应用程序。为了帮助你真正具备各类应用程序开发能力，在介绍完C#编程方法之后，本专项课程还系统讲述了SQL Server数据库技术、基于.Net的Web开发技术。借助配套的在线编程测试，可以有效训练和提升你的实际编程序水平。最后，通过与微软亚洲研究院联合开设的结业实训项目，帮助你具备.Net应用程序开发和Web应用程序开发的基本能力。 如果你完成了本专项课程并获得好成绩，你将有可能获得进入微软公司实习、并最终获得工作岗位的机会。
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
Chinese (Simplified)
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
Chinese (Simplified)

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 6 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

系统平台与C#程序基础

3.9
stars
40 ratings
17 reviews
Course2

Course 2

c#高级编程

4.8
stars
16 ratings
4 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Windows可视化程序设计

Course4

Course 4

SQL Server数据库技术

4.7
stars
61 ratings
10 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Xi'an Jiaotong University

Placeholder

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder