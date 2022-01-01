No prior experience required.
.Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization
面向对象程序设计、数据库编程、Windows编程、Web应用开发。. 具备.Net应用程序和Web应用程序设计能力。如：电子商务网站、社交网站、信息管理系统等。
系统平台与C#程序基础
关于《系统平台与C#程序基础》课程：
c#高级编程
本课程讲述C#的全部语法，学习如何使用C#编写控制台程序。内容涉及数组、方法、类与对象等知识。课程同时讲述面向对象的编程思想，学习如何使用类和对象构建程序。课程同时也会简单讨论 .NET的架构和简单的数据结构和算法。
Windows可视化程序设计
本课程在前述课程基础上，进一步介绍C#的可视化程序设计。内容包括：Windows程序设计原理；控件，窗体；Windows GDI+系统；文件及目录的操作。通过本课程的学习，你将可以摆脱单调的控制台窗口，初步掌握使用C#开发Windows窗口应用程序的技巧，使你的应用程序界面更优美，使用更方便，与Windows操作系统的结合更紧密，实现更强大的功能。
SQL Server数据库技术
在信息化社会，充分有效地管理和利用各类信息资源，是进行科学研究和决策管理的前提。数据库技术是有效地管理和利用各类信息资源的重要技术手段。通过本课程，你将获得数据库技术的基本知识，学会通过SQL Server数据库管理系统管理数据，包括安装数据库管理系统，创建数据库和数据表，插入数据和维护数据等，特别是可以使用SQL Server按各种条件查询需要的信息。
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an Jiaotong University is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in China. Founded in Shanghai in 1896 as Nanyang Public, it was renamed Jiaotong University in 1921. In 1956, at the direction of the State Council, the university was moved to Xi’an, an important historical city, and renamed Xi'an Jiaotong University (XJTU). Now, XJTU is a comprehensive research university offering programs in ten areas—science, engineering, medicine, economics, management, humanities, art, law, philosophy and education. XJTU features 26 schools, 8 undergraduate residential colleges, 12 teaching hospitals, and serves about 30,000 full-time students, including over 14,600 graduate students.
