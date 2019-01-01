Profile

乔亚男

讲师

    Bio

    乔亚男，现任西安交通大学电子信息与工程学院计算机教学实验中心讲师，硕士生导师。自参加工作以来累计授课648课时，年均162课时；获得教学相关奖励2次；参与省部级教改项目3项，校级教改项目5项，国家精品资源共享课3项，MOOC课程建设1项，教材建设2项。作为主持人承担1项国家自然科学基金和多项省部级及以下科研项目的研究，在国内外重要会议及期刊上以第一作者发表论文十余篇，多篇被SCI/EI检索。

    Courses

    Windows可视化程序设计

    基于.Net的Web开发技术

