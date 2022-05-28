本课程在前述课程基础上，进一步介绍C#的可视化程序设计。内容包括：Windows程序设计原理；控件，窗体；Windows GDI+系统；文件及目录的操作。通过本课程的学习，你将可以摆脱单调的控制台窗口，初步掌握使用C#开发Windows窗口应用程序的技巧，使你的应用程序界面更优美，使用更方便，与Windows操作系统的结合更紧密，实现更强大的功能。
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an Jiaotong University is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in China. Founded in Shanghai in 1896 as Nanyang Public, it was renamed Jiaotong University in 1921. In 1956, at the direction of the State Council, the university was moved to Xi’an, an important historical city, and renamed Xi'an Jiaotong University (XJTU). Now, XJTU is a comprehensive research university offering programs in ten areas—science, engineering, medicine, economics, management, humanities, art, law, philosophy and education. XJTU features 26 schools, 8 undergraduate residential colleges, 12 teaching hospitals, and serves about 30,000 full-time students, including over 14,600 graduate students.
Windows程序设计入门
Windows程序设计的基本原理；Form程序的结构；简单的控件使用
Windows程序设计进阶
鼠标事件与键盘事件；控件的进阶使用方法
Window GDI+和窗体
Windows绘图基础知识；菜单；多窗体；对话框；综合实例
文件和目录
文本文件和二进制文件的读写；文件和目录的操作
本专项课程向所有希望成为.Net程序员的学习者介绍.Net平台下的软件开发技术。课程从计算机基础知识入手，不需要先修课程。也就是说，无论你目前从事何种行业、有什么样的专业背景，都能快速理解课程内容。我们从零起点开始，首先向你介绍计算机的基础知识；之后，将系统介绍C#程序设计的方法和技巧，帮你实现“从入门到提高、到实用”的进阶。C#是微软公司专门为.Net平台创建的一门程序设计语言，可以访问强大的.NET框架类库，特别适合于有大量需求的应用程序开发任务，尤其是企业应用程序、基于Web的应用程序和移动式应用程序。为了帮助你真正具备各类应用程序开发能力，在介绍完C#编程方法之后，本专项课程还系统讲述了SQL Server数据库技术、基于.Net的Web开发技术。借助配套的在线编程测试，可以有效训练和提升你的实际编程序水平。最后，通过与微软亚洲研究院联合开设的结业实训项目，帮助你具备.Net应用程序开发和Web应用程序开发的基本能力。
