Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
.Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Xi'an Jiaotong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Windows程序设计入门

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 83 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Windows程序设计进阶

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 88 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Window GDI+和窗体

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 134 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

文件和目录

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 75 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

