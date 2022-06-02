This course is designed to provide you with techniques to assist you in adopting a growth mindset, dealing effectively with others, and thinking through decisions. It will also help you resolve everyday challenges in the workplace and in your daily life.
No prerequisites are required.
Week 1 will show you how to adopt a growth mindset.
Week 2 will teach you how to manage your emotions, how to cope with stress, and communicate effectively.
Week 3 will teach you methods to make problem solving easier.
Week 4 will teach you how to evaluate information and think through decisions.
- Critical Thinking
- Problem Solving
- Emotional Intelligence
- growth mindset
Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.
Lifelong Learning
Continuing to learn throughout your life is important for success. This module will show you how to adopt a growth mindset.
Emotional Intelligence
Discover strategies for managing your emotions, coping with stress, and communicating effectively. These are key elements of working with others.
Solving Problems
Everyone faces problems. This module will teach you methods to make problem solving easier.
Thinking Critically
This module will teach you how to evaluate information and think through decisions.
