About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prerequisites are required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Week 1 will show you how to adopt a growth mindset.

  • Week 2 will teach you how to manage your emotions, how to cope with stress, and communicate effectively.

  • Week 3 will teach you methods to make problem solving easier.

  • Week 4 will teach you how to evaluate information and think through decisions.

Skills you will gain

  • Critical Thinking
  • Problem Solving
  • Emotional Intelligence
  • growth mindset
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Accenture

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Lifelong Learning

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min), 20 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Emotional Intelligence

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 26 min), 17 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Solving Problems

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 15 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Thinking Critically

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 15 min), 16 readings, 7 quizzes

