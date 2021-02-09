RS
Sep 2, 2020
It is a really exhilarating course testing your practical and theoretical understanding about the subject covering most fields in the topic of data analytics along with jmp, a user-friendly platform.
AF
Sep 13, 2020
Awesome course. The course is really big, but awesome. It teaches a lot of things about problem solving, statistics, visualization, and of course how to use the software.
By Kai Z•
Feb 9, 2021
Best online course ever. Very informative, practical, and interactive.
By Emily B•
Aug 2, 2020
An excellent crash course in statistics! I hadn't taken stats since college 15yr ago. This was definitely more thorough, practical, and understandable than oldschool learning from textbook. I love how they included a LOT of exercises. Be prepared to spend an hour a day or 2-3hr every other day or so to keep up. It's worth the effort - you will learn so much. I'm already applying what I learned to work. Thanks JMP!
By Anil M•
Dec 23, 2020
A great course. I use multivariate analysis in JMP extensively at work. This course was a breeze for me. Learnt many new topics such as Control Charts, MSA, DOE, and a great introduction to Data Analytics and Text Mining in the last week. My JMP and debug skills have definitely improved and will help me do better at work. The instructors and material especially the JMP Demos and Practice Quiz were simply brilliant.
By Alejandro P Q•
Apr 4, 2021
Un buen curso para todos aquellos profesionales que saben del valor de la toma de decisiones con datos. Este curso es de especial valía para ingenieros/analistas de datos en empresas de manufactura.
Para todos aquellos profesionales que por alguno u otra razón han olvidado conceptos estadísticos es un buen refrescamiento tanto teórico como práctico. Con el adicional que se aprende a utilizar el software de JMP.
By Aditya A•
Jun 20, 2020
An extremely well-designed and informative course which not only made me familiar with JMP, but also cleared many of my concepts on hypothesis testing, quality control, DOE, measurement system analysis and regression modelling. I had taken a few Six Sigma courses in the past, but I could truly appreciate the topic only after completing this course. A great learning experience!
By Yavuz B•
Jan 12, 2021
I completed my undergraduate and graduate in econometrics in Turkey. I wanted to translate my knowledge and learn SAS programming because it is the most acceptable and worth if you plan to apply for Pharmaceutical and other companies. This course's an opening and helped me to learn a lot with JMP. I highly recommend it if anyone also has no experience in SAS and statistics.
By Aarushi A•
Sep 8, 2021
Amazing course. Simple to understand. I am only an 8th grader and I picked this all up extremely easily. Not only helps you with JMP, but also with leadership and working with teams. Learned about how to brainstorm with team and multi-vote to narrow down options. Benefitted from this course greatly and took it with my mom, which this course helped with her work.
By Kathleen T•
Dec 30, 2020
I learned a considerable amount about Statistics in a short time. I appreciated the feedback and encouragement I received. The combination of videos used for background and the videos for demonstration were key to getting the full picture of Statistical Thinking for Industrial Problem Solving.
By Parth V•
Apr 29, 2021
Well. I don't usually write reviews this is my first one after completing like 15-20 courses on this amazing platform Coursera. But had to write for this one. Best course designed for statistics and Industrial problem solving with hands on experience on a CLASSIC software like JMP.
By Roshni S•
Sep 3, 2020
It is a really exhilarating course testing your practical and theoretical understanding about the subject covering most fields in the topic of data analytics along with jmp, a user-friendly platform.
By CHEN H•
Dec 2, 2021
This course is really helpful ! If you want to learn basic knowledge of statistical analysis , this course would teach you how to operate the software and explain the theory of statistics.
By Ahmed F•
Sep 14, 2020
Awesome course. The course is really big, but awesome. It teaches a lot of things about problem solving, statistics, visualization, and of course how to use the software.
By Emilio Z L•
Mar 8, 2021
Es un curso muy amplio, abarca varios temás muy itiles para la exploración y análisis de datos. Totalmente recomendable.
By SILVANA C C•
Nov 27, 2020
Thank you for this amazing course, I love it!! because I love this topic! thanks so much!
By Francesco•
Sep 11, 2020
This course it's incredibly well structured, I relly enjoyed learning with it!
By adisu k•
Feb 14, 2022
very interesting course and i get a lot of things
than you very much
By Ron J•
Dec 24, 2021
Really good course, learnt a tremendous amount.
Thanks
By Manusmita L•
Sep 27, 2020
Excellent course to study
By Roberto L•
Oct 14, 2021
Fantastic course!
By shatanik m•
Mar 6, 2021
great course