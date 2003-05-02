About this Course

Beginner Level

No prior knowledge of statistics or experience with JMP software is required.

Approx. 44 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to describe data with statistical summaries, and how to explore your data using advanced visualizations.

  • Understand statistical intervals, hypothesis tests and how to calculate sample size.

  • How to fit, evaluate and interpret linear and logistic regression models.

  • How to build predictive models and conduct a statistically designed experiment.

Skills you will gain

  • Experimental Design
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
  • Statistics
Beginner Level

No prior knowledge of statistics or experience with JMP software is required.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Course Overview

19 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Statistical Thinking and Problem Solving

2 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 17 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Module 2A: Exploratory Data Analysis, Part 1

6 hours to complete
50 videos (Total 184 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Module 2B: Exploratory Data Analysis, Part 2

6 hours to complete
36 videos (Total 114 min), 2 readings, 33 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 3: Quality Methods

6 hours to complete
41 videos (Total 154 min), 3 readings, 28 quizzes

