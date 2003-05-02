Statistical Thinking for Industrial Problem Solving is an applied statistics course for scientists and engineers offered by JMP, a division of SAS. By completing this course, students will understand the importance of statistical thinking, and will be able to use data and basic statistical methods to solve many real-world problems. Students completing this course will be able to:
Statistical Thinking for Industrial Problem Solving, presented by JMPSAS
About this Course
No prior knowledge of statistics or experience with JMP software is required.
What you will learn
How to describe data with statistical summaries, and how to explore your data using advanced visualizations.
Understand statistical intervals, hypothesis tests and how to calculate sample size.
How to fit, evaluate and interpret linear and logistic regression models.
How to build predictive models and conduct a statistically designed experiment.
Skills you will gain
- Experimental Design
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
- Statistics
No prior knowledge of statistics or experience with JMP software is required.
Offered by
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
In this module you learn about the course and about accessing JMP software in this course.
Module 1: Statistical Thinking and Problem Solving
Statistical thinking is about understanding, controlling and reducing process variation. Learn about process maps, problem-solving tools for defining and scoping your project, and understanding the data you need to solve your problem.
Module 2A: Exploratory Data Analysis, Part 1
Learn the basics of how to describe data with basic graphics and statistical summaries, and how to explore your data using more advanced visualizations. You’ll also learn some core concepts in probability, which form the foundation of many methods you learn throughout this course.
Module 2B: Exploratory Data Analysis, Part 2
Learn how to use interactive visualizations to effectively communicate the story in your data. You'll also learn how to save and share your results, and how to prepare your data for analysis.
Module 3: Quality Methods
Learn about tools for quantifying, controlling and reducing variation in your product, service or process. Topics include control charts, process capability and measurement systems analysis.
Reviews
- 5 stars87.09%
- 4 stars11.29%
- 1 star1.61%
TOP REVIEWS FROM STATISTICAL THINKING FOR INDUSTRIAL PROBLEM SOLVING, PRESENTED BY JMP
Awesome course. The course is really big, but awesome. It teaches a lot of things about problem solving, statistics, visualization, and of course how to use the software.
This course it's incredibly well structured, I relly enjoyed learning with it!
very interesting course and i get a lot of things than you very much
Really good course, learnt a tremendous amount. Thanks
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.