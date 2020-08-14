CS
Aug 13, 2020
THANK YOU!\n\nDr. Leuschner, your course has the best format, it's fun, dynamic and smart. I learned a whole lot here and I'm so grateful that I took this course.\n\nAgain, Thank you. Cheers!!!
GC
Apr 29, 2017
This courses really teaches me a lot. Thanks to all the man and women who made this stuff, you have no idea how big deal this is to us. Keep up the good work and please continue doing this.
By Claudio A B d S•
Aug 14, 2020
THANK YOU!
Dr. Leuschner, your course has the best format, it's fun, dynamic and smart. I learned a whole lot here and I'm so grateful that I took this course.
Again, Thank you. Cheers!!!
By Karthik R•
Jan 22, 2019
A challenging capstone project which pushed me to not just satisfy the basic requirements but rather to present a strategy to overhaul the SC activities. Provided for a holistic assessment.
By Nicolas P•
Jun 7, 2019
Great professor, great course.
Professor made the course interesting and his enthusiasm kept the course from feeling dry or boring. Overall great introductory course into supply chain management. I would recommend to anyone who's interested in going into the field or currently works in procurement.
By Harshad F•
Apr 20, 2020
It wasnt difficult enough. Also I found that the peer graded assignments had not been checked properly. Without some oversight and control. This certificate may not produce the same value as some others where there is a more direct involvement or a better grading mechanism. The content was a good refresher.
By Gerald H C•
Apr 30, 2017
This courses really teaches me a lot. Thanks to all the man and women who made this stuff, you have no idea how big deal this is to us. Keep up the good work and please continue doing this.
By Pritam D•
Apr 4, 2020
Truly a very good course. It is rigorous and really informative. I have learnt a lot from these courses and I am pretty confident to apply this knowledge in my area of work
By Daniel N•
Jul 25, 2019
I really liked and enjoyed this specialization!
By Anayet K•
Mar 30, 2020
What can I say about this course. It was my last course of full specialization of Supply Chain Management. I'm so greatfule to our instructor Professor Rudolf Leuschner, for his outstanding presentation, which makes this courses so friendly, easy and practical to learn lot of things in Supply Chain area. I can say one of my best course I have ever did online. Thank you Sir!
By Dhanush K•
Jan 5, 2021
I was able to learn all about Supply Chain Management basics in this course, as it covered LOPS - Logistics, Operations, Planning and Sourcing and the Final Capstone Project was a challenging one. Hope this would help me start my new career in Supply Chain Management. Thank You Coursera and Rutgers Business School for this great opportunity.
By Hritik K•
Sep 10, 2020
If making inquisitive is a crime, then arrest Rudolf sir(just for fun xD). Had learned the real-life problem dealing and that too with ease felt all that I learnt back then in LOPS was utilized completely in this. Will recommend this course to those who want to ace the supply chain management system.
Kudos to the team.
By Migdalia J•
Jul 16, 2020
At first, I thought I wasn't going to liked this course but the professor was excellent. He was funny and informative. My favorite course is the planning. He tells you steps by steps how the formula works. The course comes with attached excel so you can follow along with video or do it yourself.
By Helga K•
Feb 20, 2021
it's very nice, we can learn to combine all part of supply chain (logistics, operation, planning, and sourcing). The curriculum was interest and enjoy to study. Thank you Mr. Rudolf
By ARJITA G•
Oct 23, 2019
Learned so much..It's a very good course and Professor explains everything in a very good manner.. thanks coursera!!!
By Arjun S S•
May 22, 2020
I would like to thank our facilitator Mr. Rudolf Leuschner and coursera for putting up together such an interesting yet detailed course at a beginner level. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank my peers & wish them best of luck for future endeavors.
Thank you and stay safe.
By Charles A H•
Apr 13, 2021
This was an outstanding course with a lot of great things to learn for novices and experienced professionals alike. I highly recommend working through the entire Supply Chain Management specialization courses. Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D. is very knowledgable and enjoyable to learn from.
By Nwe W O•
Aug 7, 2020
very helpful and the professor is an expert in his field, his lectures are clear and detailed. Assignment are quite stressful but very interesting. I recommend this course to the ones who are interested in supply chain.
By Jermaine M P•
Dec 3, 2019
This is a great course. It is a true test to show how much you have learnt over the other 4 courses, now abbreviated to be LOPS (Logistics, Operations, Planning and Sourcing). The use of the case study to combine everything we have gone through to present a real solution to a real supply chain management problem; was very good.
Thank you for this course and all others. It has broaden my understanding of the principles in Supply chain management and I am proud to say I have started writing a procedure for my department to enhance its efficiency.
By Harihara S A•
Sep 7, 2020
Very complicated formats for submitting peer graded assignments.
By Aagam J•
May 31, 2020
its very basic and gives a very biased and general overview
By Swaditraj K•
Apr 1, 2021
Good way to develop a capstone course by summarizing all the previous course fundamentals and developing a real world business case scenario in an actual Supply Chain background. More than the regular explanations the idea of conducting through interesting peer graded assignments not only made the concepts clear but interesting as well. Lecturer explained all the concepts really well and gave real world examples making the concepts clear and easy to understand. This course is a real recommendation for students who are interested in Supply chain.
By Jivjyot S•
May 19, 2020
After working all this time, learning all the concepts in the first 4 courses, it was really important to learn how to apply these concepts in real life. This course does that very well.
From weekly assignments on specific problems, on the same company's problem, from a final assignment which needed us to articulate and summarize everything we learned.
This practical use of our knowledge in this course was what was needed to gain confidence in our abilities and gave us a road map on how one goes about tackling problems in the supply chain.
By Swapnil S M•
May 12, 2020
The course gave an overall exposure of the important techniques used by companies for Supply Chain Optimization. The practical implementation of the LOPS Strategy helped gain an understanding of methods learned in this course. I thank Rutger professor Dr.Rudolf Leuschner for giving such useful insights on Supply Chain and would recommend this course for beginners in Supply Chain
By Arvind D•
Jul 11, 2020
The case study approach really helps to use your concepts and if you are unable to get a perspective peers are going to help you in achieving that. The Course design is really awesome and will elevate your level step by step. I really enjoyed the course and will use the same in real practical problems.
By Zin K P•
Dec 30, 2021
Some people argue that e-learning is not an effective way to learn new skills, but I understood it was wrong while I was taking this course. I accumulated lots of knowledge of supply chain management from this course, and I immersed myself in SCM. Special thanks to Professor, Rutgers, and Coursera.
By Imran H A•
Jul 20, 2020
Through this course I have learned so many important things which weren't taught in my university. I'd like to thank Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D. Associate Professor Department of Supply Chain Management for teaching this course in an fun and interested manner.