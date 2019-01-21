Have you ever wondered what it takes to manage a successful supply chain? It all comes down to the right strategy. Supply Chain Management Strategy is the indispensable direction for managing a successful supply chain. This course is the capstone of the Supply Chain Management specialization. While, it is strongly recommended that you take all courses in this specialization, you do not have to if you believe you already have those skills. You will use the tools acquired in the previous four courses to create a supply chain management strategy in a real-life case scenario. At the completion of this course you will have shown mastery of the tools and techniques to successfully manage a complex network of companies that we call the supply chain.
This course is part of the Supply Chain Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Supply Chain Strategy
- Supply Chain Risk Management
- Supply Chain
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Supply Chain Strategy
In this module you will be introduced to the business case that you will work on over the duration of this course. The goal of this part is to determine the overall direction of your improvement efforts. After completing this module, you will be able to recognize the issues in a business better as well as customize your specific recommendations in the remainder of the course.
Logistics at MTC
In this module, you are going to examine the logistics challenges that MTC faces. In addition to examining the current state of the company's logistics, you will make recommendations to improve the company's logistics. After completing this module, you will have demonstrated the ability to recognize a company's logistical challenges and make appropriate recommendations to overcome those issues.
Operations at MTC
In this module, you are going to examine the operations challenges that MTC faces. In addition to examining the current state of the company's operations, you will make recommendations to improve the company's flow of products to the customers. After completing this module, you will have demonstrated the ability to recognize a company's operational challenges and make appropriate recommendations to overcome those issues.
Planning at MTC
In this module, you are going to examine the planning challenges that MTC faces. In addition to examining the current state of the company's demand planning and fulfillment, you will make recommendations to improve the company's forecasting. After completing this module, you will have demonstrated the ability to recognize a company's forecasting and demand planning challenges and make appropriate recommendations to overcome those issues.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.58%
- 4 stars12.88%
- 3 stars1.21%
- 2 stars0.33%
- 1 star0.99%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT STRATEGY
It is a great course to understand the basics of supply chain management. Thanks a lot to Coursera and the Course Instructor.
This is a very good summarization of everything that was learned throughout the specialization. The assignment ensured the application of all dimensions of learning.
A challenging capstone project which pushed me to not just satisfy the basic requirements but rather to present a strategy to overhaul the SC activities. Provided for a holistic assessment.
This Course was has completely satisfied my expectations and has learned all the aspects of Supply Chain in a Strategy Making Process
About the Supply Chain Management Specialization
This Specialization is an introduction to the fascinating world of Supply Chain Management. When you complete the program you'll have a richer understanding of the complexities that companies are facing in today's global networked economy.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Will I receive University credit if I complete this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.