About this Course

42,558 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Management Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Supply Chain Strategy
  • Supply Chain Risk Management
  • Supply Chain
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Management Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(2,750 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is Supply Chain Strategy

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Logistics at MTC

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Operations at MTC

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Planning at MTC

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT STRATEGY

View all reviews

About the Supply Chain Management Specialization

Supply Chain Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder