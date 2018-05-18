Chevron Left
This is class 3 in the MOOC specialization, Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent. This class looks at the big issues companies are fixing - climate change, water, worker satisfaction and supply chain issues. You will learn tools to help your company address these issues intelligently. The class ends with an assignment to set a science-based carbon reduction target for a small company. Tis is absolutely cutting edge material. Only about 300 companies in the whole world are doing this as of July 2017. You could put your company in the elite group! With the knowledge and tools you have acquired from the 3 classes in this specialization you are well on your way to making a difference in your company, and making the future brighter for everyone. Thank you for being part of this program!...
By Riikka H

May 18, 2018

I find the whole specialization very interesting and well balanced. In this course we learned about the general big issues but also how to calculate a science based target to reduce CO2 in a company. This is very interesting as numbers are always a good way to try an push forward the change.

By Konstantinos A

Dec 28, 2020

this course was one of the easiest to listen to lectures. You were great, the voice of the instructor and his character made his lecture fun to watch and learn. also the content of the lectures was interesting and with practical applications. The course did not simply stand only on theoretical level. I loved the practical approach of the course.Thank you for this great experience

By Daniela M

Apr 18, 2020

I’ve found very useful this course, it gives you the method to apply the context-based sustainability to climate change. I recommend this course specially to those willing to approach and apply the Science-based criteria to their company, a very elite and challenging topic nowadays.

By Maria P L

Jan 27, 2021

It was excellent!! John Byrd is a great professor, his classes were very clear and all the people he interviewed were really great!!! Congratulations for this course.

By umar c

Sep 19, 2021

The course as well as the full specialization is top notch, i am a sustainability senior professional and i can assure this course is so up to date and practical.

By Mathilde P

Apr 12, 2021

Great MOOC! It surely requires the 2 others courses of this specialization before starting this one.

By Gabriel A F G

Sep 24, 2020

Al igual que el resto de los cursos de la especialización, un curso muy interesante y completo.

By RODRIGO E P M

Jul 30, 2020

A perfect course for those who are just getting into these topics.

By Ravi V

Jul 5, 2020

A very good and nice enriching experience....!!

By Maryeris R S

Apr 15, 2021

Muy completo este curso, Muchas gracias!

By Lady T A C

Nov 13, 2021

Too good and useful

By Roberta C

Apr 4, 2021

Thoroughly enjoyable - "Only" 4 stars because of the last portion: the Science Based Target Initiative is not explained as pedagogically as we are used to, based on all of the other classes. Furthermore, the lecture needs an update as the SBTi has made some revisions to their methods

By Elizabeth M

May 1, 2020

Happy to do this course, it will help me to establish the steps towards sustainability in my own company

By Saleh M A

Oct 4, 2020

Nice articulated course. The review system is kinda confusing and it should be mentioned clearly

